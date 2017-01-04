Gorillaz veröffentlicht „Kick-Ass Women“ Playlist

Von ABRA bis Grimes hat sich die Cyber Rock Band Gorillaz Inspirationen von großartigen Musikerinnen geholt.
Photo via @gorillaz
Gorillaz ist mehr als nur die dreckige Lache aus Feel Good Inc., das rauf und runter im Radio lief. Die Band im Manga-Boy Stil arbeitet aktuell an ihrem Comeback – und promotet das besonders auf ihren Social Media Kanälen. Der Gitarrist der Cyber Band, genannt Noodle, hat eine Playlist auf Soundcloud geteilt, die den stolzen Namen „Kick-Ass Women“ trägt.
„In search of new sounds and new inspiration, I found these kick-ass women who in their own individual ways are true pioneers in the writing, production and creation of MUSIC. They have inspired me, and I hope they inspire you too!” – Noodle via Twitter
Wir sind gespannt, was und vor allem wann wir neue Musik von Gorillaz erwarten dürfen. Doch die Playlist feiern wir auch ab:
Hier sind alle Songs in chronologischer Reihenfolge:
Narrated by Delia Derbyshire and Evelyn Glennie
Mystere De Voix Bulgares (Bulgarian Women’s Choir) – “Kaval Sviri”
Anna Meredith – “Nautilus”
Lully – “Slow D’s”
Grimes – “Realiti”
Kali Uchi – “Ridin Around”
Fatima Al Quadiri – “Szechuan”
Empress Of – “Woman is a Word”
Haitus Kaiyote – “Molasses”
Laurie Anderson – “O Superman”
ABRA – “Vegas”
Mica Levi & Oliver Coates – “Barok Main”
Delia Derbyshire – “Doctor Who”