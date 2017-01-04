Gorillaz veröffentlicht „Kick-Ass Women“ Playlist

Photo via @gorillaz

Gorillaz ist mehr als nur die dreckige Lache aus Feel Good Inc., das rauf und runter im Radio lief. Die Band im Manga-Boy Stil arbeitet aktuell an ihrem Comeback – und promotet das besonders auf ihren Social Media Kanälen. Der Gitarrist der Cyber Band, genannt Noodle, hat eine Playlist auf Soundcloud geteilt, die den stolzen Namen „Kick-Ass Women“ trägt.

„In search of new sounds and new inspiration, I found these kick-ass women who in their own individual ways are true pioneers in the writing, production and creation of MUSIC. They have inspired me, and I hope they inspire you too!” – Noodle via Twitter