Inside Harry & Peneople Sielder's Residence, Kilarra NSW | Jena wears the Bobby top + Ron boyshort bottoms both made of super soft Italian lycra in our new nude colour way available online worldwide | Image by @cameron_hammond model @jenagoldsack #fellaswim⠀ ⠀ #architecture #design #italian #lycra #model #swimwear #swim #bikini

A post shared by F E L L A . (@fellaswim) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:01am PDT