Insta-Five On A Tuesday
Fünf Instagram-Accounts für Pflanzen-Fans
Der Urban Jungle-Trend hält an – und wir sammeln auf Instagram Inspiration. Heute stellen wir euch fünf Accounts von und für Pflanzen-Lover vor.
@margo.hupert.art: Margo Hupert ist Illustratorin, Künstlerin und Pflanzenliebhaberin. Auf ihrem Instagram-Account teilt sie Fotos ihrer Zimmerpflanzen sowie ihre Pflanzen-Illus. Erhältlich sind Margos Bilder übrigens in ihrem Etsy-Shop.
@cactus.man: Der Name lässt es schon erahnen: Hier stehen Kakteen im Fokus. Der Betreiber des Accounts ist Kaktussammler und lässt uns an seiner stattlichen, stetig wachsenden Kaktusfamilie teilhaben.
@harkoon_: Hinter diesem Account steckt das britische Fotografenpaar India & Magnus. Die beiden gehen überall, wo sie sind, auf Pflanzen-Entdeckungstour und haben ein Faible für durchwucherte Gewächshäuser.
@_j_u_n_g_l_e_: Dieser Account aus Stockholm ist skandinavisch minimalistisch: meist wird pro Foto eine Pflanze aus der stilvollen Wohnung in Szene gesetzt, mit schönem Licht und kühlen Tönen. Hier weiß jemand seine grünen Mitbewohner sehr zu schätzen.
@houseofplants: House of Plants, das sind Rose & Caro aus London. Ihr Job ist es, urbane Räume mit tropischen Pflanzen in kleine Stadtdschungel zu verwandeln (Traumjob!). Und ein Buch haben sie auch herausgebracht.
Teaserfoto: House of Plants
