You can find us today in the Schoolyard by Broadway Market, RHS Xmas fair in Pimlico, and our Tufnell Park shop. We've got plenty of indoor gardening gifts: signed copies of our book, miniature terrariums, magical air plants and copper air plant mobiles 🌴 Thank you for the beautiful photo of our book by @thefuturekept

A post shared by Ro Co — Rose & Caro — London (@houseofplants) on Dec 17, 2016 at 3:34am PST