Videopremiere: „No Black In The Union Jack“ von Ebony Bones
Diesen Freitag versorgen wir euch mit ein paar coolen Tunes: die britische Sängerin, Songwriterin und Produzentin Ebony Bones veröffentlicht heute ihre neue Single „No Black In The Union Jack“ – hier könnt ihr euch das dazugehörige Video ansehen. Übrigens: mehr über Ebony erfahrt ihr auch in der neuen BLONDE, die ab dem 6. Juli am Kiosk liegt.
„No Black In The Union Jack“ ist die zweite Singleauskopplung von Ebony Bones‘ neuem Album „Nephilim“ – und die 35-Jährige beweist damit erneut, dass sie zu den wichtigsten Avantgarde-Producerinnen der aktuellen britischen Musiklandschaft zählt. Der Sound von „Nephilim“ vereint Elemente aus dem experimentellen Jazz mit Afrofuturismus und Punk-Nachdruck – und Ebony hat sich mal wieder neu erfunden. Das hat sie uns auch vor einigen Wochen in Berlin erzählt, wo wir Ebony zum Covershooting für die neue BLONDE getroffen haben (ab dem 6. Juli am Kiosk!)
Behind the scenes sneak peek of my first cover shot of the year. Thank you to the amazing @nina.petters @svenerikstephan and team 🌈 Huge pleasure speaking with Vogue about the deficit of female music producers (aswell as new favourite jewellery designer Luise Zücker) and wonderful discussing the making of the new album (alongside The Beijing Philharmonic Orchestra) with Rolling Stone magazine. Women in music often occupy less spaces in Production and are rarely given the opportunity to have such an amazing platform to speak, thank you to the fantastic publications and journalists including Christine Kakaire helping to make these changes. Thrilled with the positive response to the upcoming new LP and extremely grateful to make 'Album of The Month'. Can't wait for you all to hear it July 20th! Catch me on #MSNBC this month on The Beat With Ari Melber and live in NY alongside Grizzly Bear and Talib Kweli at The Brooklyn Bowl June 21st for WNYC #NewYorkPublicRadio ❤️💛💜💚 #ComingSoon #nephilim #EbonyBones photo: @studiolemme styling: @ramonatabita make-up: @denisegrundmann hair: @hauke.krause @blondemagazine
Aufgenommen hat Ebony ihr neues Album in London, New York und Peking. Abgesehen vom Beijing Philharmonic Orchestra ist auch Saxofon-Legende Lonnie Youngblood (Jimi Hendrix, James Brown) als Gast auf dem Album zu hören, das von Grammy-Gewinnerin Mandy Parnell abgemischt wurde.
Und was sagt Ebony selbst über ihr Album und den neuen Song „No Black In The Union Jack“? „Es geht um Themen wie die Entstehung des Nationalismus. Die Wahl von Präsident Trump in den USA oder auch der Brexit haben ein feindseliges Umfeld für Einwanderer geschaffen. Der Song ‚No Black In The Union Jack‘ beginnt mit einem Audioclip von Enoch Powells berüchtigter Rede ‚Rivers of Blood‘ über die Einwanderung im Jahr 1968. Diese Hassrede war so abscheulich, dass sie bis vor kurzem noch nie vollständig ausgestrahlt wurde“.
Übrigens: Bei dem Video-Dreh hat Ebony Bones Regie geführt – genau wie bei den Aufnahmen für den Titelsong ihres Albums. Hier könnt ihr euch das Video in voller Länge ansehen:
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.