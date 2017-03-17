Search:
Mrz 17 2017
by Anna Weilberg
Gucci macht jetzt in Memes

Die Gucci-Genialität kennt keine Grenzen. Der neueste clevere Gag: Eine Kampagne im Stil von Internet-Memes.

Wir lieben Memes! (Wer nicht?). Gucci offensichtlich auch – und anstelle darauf zu warten, dass aus der neuen Kampagne Memes fürs Netz gebastelt werden, gestaltet Gucci seine neueste Kampagne direkt selbst in Form von Internet-Memes – und geht damit direkt viral. Applaus!

Im Fokus der Kampagne steht die neue Uhrenkollektion namens „#LeMarchédesMerveilles“ und die Aktion entstand in Zusammenarbeit mit unterschiedlichen Künstlern. Mehr dazu lest ihr auf der Gucci-Website.

 

#TFWGucci The work of LA-based artist @amanda_charchian is characterized by her uniquely female-focused approach to the Surrealist tradition. With mysterious, witchy characters—think a crystal-incrusted spider sculpture that trembles in the wind, or a circle of ginger women linked together by their braided hair—they’re impossible to forget. It’s no wonder that her career spans both the fine art and commercial fashion world, and has included both gallery shows and editorial commissions for Vogue Italia. Her collaborative memes for #TFWGucci with the hilarious @textsfromyourexistentialist create a feminine duo: sensual, funny, and unapologetic, with an underlying darkness from the eponymous philosophy. – Text by @tatianaberg. Discover more through link in bio.

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on

