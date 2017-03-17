Mode-News
Gucci macht jetzt in Memes
Die Gucci-Genialität kennt keine Grenzen. Der neueste clevere Gag: Eine Kampagne im Stil von Internet-Memes.
Wir lieben Memes! (Wer nicht?). Gucci offensichtlich auch – und anstelle darauf zu warten, dass aus der neuen Kampagne Memes fürs Netz gebastelt werden, gestaltet Gucci seine neueste Kampagne direkt selbst in Form von Internet-Memes – und geht damit direkt viral. Applaus!
Im Fokus der Kampagne steht die neue Uhrenkollektion namens „#LeMarchédesMerveilles“ und die Aktion entstand in Zusammenarbeit mit unterschiedlichen Künstlern. Mehr dazu lest ihr auf der Gucci-Website.
Debuting #TFWGucci (That Feel When Gucci). The House’s new collaborative art project in the digital space is a lineup of memes featuring the new #LeMarchédesMerveilles collection of watches. Kicking off the collection of original memes is LA-based artist @amanda_charchian’s collaboration together with @textsfromyourexistentialist. Discover more through link in bio.
#TFWGucci The work of LA-based artist @amanda_charchian is characterized by her uniquely female-focused approach to the Surrealist tradition. With mysterious, witchy characters—think a crystal-incrusted spider sculpture that trembles in the wind, or a circle of ginger women linked together by their braided hair—they’re impossible to forget. It’s no wonder that her career spans both the fine art and commercial fashion world, and has included both gallery shows and editorial commissions for Vogue Italia. Her collaborative memes for #TFWGucci with the hilarious @textsfromyourexistentialist create a feminine duo: sensual, funny, and unapologetic, with an underlying darkness from the eponymous philosophy. – Text by @tatianaberg. Discover more through link in bio.
#TFWGucci Social networks are our everyday vernacular, creating endless archives of images that are entertaining, disturbing, or titillating. @meatwreck, a collaboration between artists Mitra Saboury and Derek Paul Boyle, enlivens the digital stream with their own blend of organic and surreal imagery. A foot sprouts plants, a piece of meat is framed, or a woman sleeps between mattresses instead of on top. Inspired by @beigecardigan, the duo pictures a #LeMarchédesMerveilles timepiece for #TFWGucci bursting out of the wearer’s suit. ‑ Text by @kchayka. Discover more through link in bio.
#TFWGucci William Ndatila (@williamcult) has a darkly luxurious aesthetic. His addictive Instagram feed ranges from memes to videos of upcoming DJs and eerie images, curating a personal style from found digital material. For #TFWGucci and #LeMarchédesMerveilles timepiece, Ndatila found Italian Renaissance painter Agnolo Bronzino’s portrait of Eleonora di Toledo, created in 1560, and captioned it. This is an example of a reaction meme—an image a user reposts to express their own feelings. Here, Eleonora is disappointed in the quality of gifts from her potential suitor. — Text by @kchayka. Read more through link in bio.
No Comments