Search:
mobile-logo
Jul 03 2017
by Anna Weilberg
0 Comments
in Home, Label to watch, Mode

Monday Label Crush

PAWAKA – Glasses from the future

Brillen von PAWAKA sind das Heißeste, was ihr euch derzeit auf die Nase setzen könnt!

Pawaka? Noch nie gehört den Namen? Dann wird’s aber Zeit! Hinter dem Brillenlabel steckt die indonesische Designerin/Model/Schauspielerin/Aktivistin Fahrani Empel (Fa’), die sich traut, ihre ganz eigenen Vorstellungen von Formen und Brillenkonzepten umzusetzen: markant, massiv und unkonventionell. Produziert werden ihre Brillen in Frankreich und Italien, erhältlich sind sie u.a. im markeneigenen Webshop.

PAWAKA || TIGA 3 || @fyi.journal ⠀ ⠀ „Modern Life is Rubish“⠀ ⠀ Photographer & Stylist: @florenciaowen ⠀ Make Up Artist: @emy_li_makeup_art ⠀ Hair Stylist: @alice_di_martino ⠀ Muse : @happykat_nyc ⠀ ⠀ #pawaka #tiga3 #marble #eywear #berlin #fyijournal #editorial #mazzucchelliacetate #zeisssunlens

Ein Beitrag geteilt von 🔥 P A W A K A 🔥 (@_pawaka_) am

Teaserfoto:

Photos: @thierrylebraly ⠀
Style: Christine Lerche⠀
Assistant: Léo Rouault ⠀
Model: @filonenkovita ⠀
Hair: Liv Holst⠀
Makeup: Céline Exbrayat⠀

 

Anna Weilberg
Related Posts
Fashion-Favorites

Unsere liebsten Festival-Taschen
Mode-News

Ruffle Love bei Citizens of Humanity
#TBT The Beauty Thursday

MUTI – Beautylabel to watch
No Comments

Post a Comment

Ruffle Love bei Citizens of Humanity Previous Post
Unsere liebsten Festival-Taschen Next Post

Follow us on Instagram