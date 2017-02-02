Search:
Feb 02 2017
by Laura Binder
in Digital World, Home, Lifestyle, News

Die besten Twitter Reaktionen auf Beyoncés Schwangerschaft

Beyoncé hat mit ihrem Babybauch Post bei Instagram gestern einen neuen Rekord geknackt. Und die Twitter-Gemeinde rastet aus: „Make America Beyoncé again“.

Wir scrollten nach dem Feierabend durch unseren Feed und plötzlich war es da. +++ Breaking: Beyoncé hat ihre Schwangerschaft bei Instagram bekannt gegeben. Und die Carters bekommen gleich einen Zuwachs von zwei Babies: Zwillinge!

Wir haben für euch die besten Reaktionen aus dem Netz zusammen gesammelt.

