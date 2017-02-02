Girlcrush - News
Die besten Twitter Reaktionen auf Beyoncés Schwangerschaft
Beyoncé hat mit ihrem Babybauch Post bei Instagram gestern einen neuen Rekord geknackt. Und die Twitter-Gemeinde rastet aus: „Make America Beyoncé again“.
Wir scrollten nach dem Feierabend durch unseren Feed und plötzlich war es da. +++ Breaking: Beyoncé hat ihre Schwangerschaft bei Instagram bekannt gegeben. Und die Carters bekommen gleich einen Zuwachs von zwei Babies: Zwillinge!
Wir haben für euch die besten Reaktionen aus dem Netz zusammen gesammelt.
Me sneaking into Beyoncé’s baby shower pic.twitter.com/y6LVggAZ2X
— X (@hoodopulence) 1. Februar 2017
calling it now: beyonce’s twins are the ones who lead the revolution in 2039 that takes back humanity from the trumpians
— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) 1. Februar 2017
Beyoncé: I can’t just HAVE another baby. I already did that. I’m beyond that.
Beyoncé: Twins, bitch. Give them twins. pic.twitter.com/5Tb9L3vGyy
— Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) 1. Februar 2017
Me too! pic.twitter.com/4ERcCd8NSn
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 1. Februar 2017
I just got TWELVE (no joke) text messages alerting me that Beyoncé is having twins and I am literally CRYING at school 😭
— prime rib (@kween_deen) 1. Februar 2017
Beyoncé’s womb is the only two-party system I believe in anymore.
— Ryan Houlihan (@RyanHoulihan) 1. Februar 2017
Boy does Beyoncé know how to announce a pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/pTKFevDitw
— Travon Free (@Travon) 1. Februar 2017
Beyoncé is pregnant with twins!!! I hope I’m one of them.
— Ben J. Pierce (@BenJPierce) 1. Februar 2017
Steve Bannon & Donald Trump are screaming at each other in the Oval Office over how much attention Beyoncé is getting
— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) 1. Februar 2017
No Comments