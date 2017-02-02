Girlcrush - News Die besten Twitter Reaktionen auf Beyoncés Schwangerschaft

Beyoncé hat mit ihrem Babybauch Post bei Instagram gestern einen neuen Rekord geknackt. Und die Twitter-Gemeinde rastet aus: „Make America Beyoncé again“.

Wir scrollten nach dem Feierabend durch unseren Feed und plötzlich war es da. +++ Breaking: Beyoncé hat ihre Schwangerschaft bei Instagram bekannt gegeben. Und die Carters bekommen gleich einen Zuwachs von zwei Babies: Zwillinge!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters Ein von Beyoncé (@beyonce) gepostetes Foto am 1. Feb 2017 um 10:39 Uhr

Wir haben für euch die besten Reaktionen aus dem Netz zusammen gesammelt.

Me sneaking into Beyoncé’s baby shower pic.twitter.com/y6LVggAZ2X — X (@hoodopulence) 1. Februar 2017

calling it now: beyonce’s twins are the ones who lead the revolution in 2039 that takes back humanity from the trumpians — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) 1. Februar 2017

Beyoncé: I can’t just HAVE another baby. I already did that. I’m beyond that. Beyoncé: Twins, bitch. Give them twins. pic.twitter.com/5Tb9L3vGyy — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) 1. Februar 2017

I just got TWELVE (no joke) text messages alerting me that Beyoncé is having twins and I am literally CRYING at school 😭 — prime rib (@kween_deen) 1. Februar 2017

Beyoncé’s womb is the only two-party system I believe in anymore. — Ryan Houlihan (@RyanHoulihan) 1. Februar 2017

Boy does Beyoncé know how to announce a pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/pTKFevDitw — Travon Free (@Travon) 1. Februar 2017

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins!!! I hope I’m one of them. — Ben J. Pierce (@BenJPierce) 1. Februar 2017