ON REPEAT – Paris Paloma selects

Paris Paloma über Songs, die sie nicht mehr aus dem Kopf bekommt, ihre Liebe zu großen Gefühlen und die Tracks, die sie beim Schreiben und im Alltag begleiten.



Mit ihrem neuen Album „The Fatal Flaw“ öffnet Paris Paloma ein weiteres Kapitel ihrer musikalischen Welt. Zwischen großen Gefühlen, poetischen Geschichten erzählt die britische Singer-Songwriterin von den Dingen, die sie beschäftigen. Für BLONDE verrät sie, welche Songs sie gerade begleiten, welche Erinnerungen mit ihnen verbunden sind und warum ein guter Power-Ballad-Moment manchmal einfach alles ist.

The tune I can’t keep out of my head right now

BLONDE: What is it about this track that keeps looping in your mind?

Paris Paloma: I keep saying this in interviews, so people are probably really bored of hearing it, but it’s “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” by Paula Cole. I think the instrumental is really interesting, the vocal is gorgeous, and I also think it’s quite ahead of its time. It feels very adjacent to what I write about as well.l.

The tune I put on when I’m getting ready for a night out

BLONDE: How does this track shift your energy before going out?

Paris Paloma: I like a lot of really girly stuff. I’m really loving Audrey Hobert at the minute, and I listen to her when I’m getting ready. I actually listen to her at the gym, too, because I like how girly and unapologetically girly it is.

Most underrated tune

BLONDE: What makes this track special to you, even if others overlook it?

Paris Paloma: I really like “Abstract (Psychopomp)” by Hozier, and I don’t see a lot of people talking about it. I think it’s so underrated. It’s like heart-pop, akin to the likes of „Take That“!, and I find it so emotional, but it also just slaps.

The tune that takes you back to a specific moment you can’t forget

BLONDE: Where does it take you, and what do you remember most about that moment?

Paris Paloma: “Ghetto Child” by the Detroit Spinners reminds me of my upbringing and being about 14 and getting into really good songwriting. My mum would play the group around the house when I was growing up.

The tune that reveals something about you people wouldn’t expect

BLONDE: What does this choice say about you that people might not see at first?

Paris Paloma: A song that I think should be the national anthem is “Pass Out” by Tinie Tempah. And I mean that so seriously. I know I’m smiling right now, but I think it really brings the nation together, and I just think it’s so good. He played BST (British-Summer-Time-Festival) this year and I missed it, and I was furious!

The tune you could play on repeat without getting tired of it

BLONDE: What keeps it interesting every time you hear it?

Paris Paloma: “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins. I love Phil Collins so much. I just feel like – I love a power ballad. I love an ’80s power ballad! And I also think Prince is amazing for the same reason. I just think they’re really big songs, really big feelings, and I like the fact that there’s nothing nonchalant about them. I love it.

The tune you put on when you listen to your own music

BLONDE: What kind of headspace does this track put you in when you reflect on your own work?

Paris Paloma: It will always be something that’s unreleased that I’m just listening to over and over before it’s released. I listened to “Rothko” a ton when I first recorded it because I felt like I was assimilating into the world I knew I was about to create. “Rothko” set the tone for so much of this album, for real.

„Rothko“ ist inzwischen auf ihrem neuen Album „The Fatal Flaw“ erschienen, das am 4. September 2026 veröffentlicht wurde.

Credits:

All photo credits: Phoebe Fox

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