ON REPEAT- Sienna Spiro selects

Welche Songs laufen bei einer Künstlerin, die gerade eines der emotionalsten Debütalben (Visitor) des Jahres veröffentlicht hat, eigentlich selbst auf Repeat? Für ON REPEAT spricht Sienna Spiro über ihre musikalischen Begleiter, Songwriting, Rihanna, Etta Jones und den Albumtrack, den sie für das Beste hält, was sie bisher geschrieben hat.

The tune I can’t keep out of my head right now

BLONDE: What song have you been listening to on repeat lately?

Sienna Spiro: Don’t Go To Strangers by Etta Jones. Her voice is just incredible. It’s such a warm, beautiful song and so easy to listen to. Whenever I’m feeling overwhelmed or stressed, she’s one of those artists who instantly brings me back down.

The tune I put on when I’m getting ready for a night out

BLONDE: What gets you into the mood before going out?

Sienna Spiro: Probably Rihanna. Love On The Brain is definitely my favourite Rihanna song.

Most underrated tune

BLONDE: Which song deserves more love?

Sienna Spiro: Mono No Aware. It’s the last song on the album and probably my favourite thing I’ve ever written. I hope it won’t be underrated, but I have a feeling it might become a bit of a secret favourite.

What is Mono No Aware about?

BLONDE: Why does that song mean so much to you?

Sienna Spiro: Mono no aware is a Japanese phrase. It describes the gentle sadness of knowing everything beautiful is temporary and loving it even more because it won’t last. That idea completely changed how I think about life. If everything has an ending, we should appreciate it while it’s here instead of taking it for granted.

The tune that takes you back

BLONDE: Which song instantly takes you back to a moment you’ll never forget?

Sienna Spiro: The Windmills of Your Mind by Dusty Springfield. I first heard it while I was writing Visitor. I had terrible writer’s block and couldn’t write anything. Then a friend played me that song. I’d never heard anything like it before. It completely stopped me in my tracks. Right afterwards, I wrote Pure.

The tune that reveals something about you people wouldn’t expect

BLONDE: Which of your own songs reveals a side of you people might not expect?

Sienna Spiro: He’s Not My Baby, I’m His. It came from a very personal and unusual experience. Writing it forced me to confront emotions I hadn’t fully understood before. I think people discover that side of me at the same time I did.

The song that almost didn’t make the album

BLONDE: Which track almost didn’t make Visitor?

Sienna Spiro: Great Expectation. It was one of the very last songs we wrote and it only made the album by a hair.

The hardest song to write

BLONDE: Which song was the hardest to write?

Sienna Spiro: Pure. It was scary to write because it’s so personal.

The track with the strongest emotional pull

BLONDE: Which song on the album carries the strongest emotional weight?

Sienna Spiro: Probably Dangerous.

BLONDE: Why?

Sienna Spiro: Because it makes people feel a lot of different things.

Describe Visitor in one word

BLONDE: Describe the album in one word. Not by its sound, but by the feeling it gives you.

Sienna Spiro: Orange.

The tune you could play forever

BLONDE: Which of your own songs could you listen to over and over again?

Sienna Spiro: Mono No Aware. I genuinely think it’s the best thing I’ve ever made.

Von Jazz Klassikern über Rihanna bis hin zu ihrem eigenen Debüt zieht sich ein Gedanke durch jede Antwort: Musik ist für Sienna Spiro kein Hintergrundgeräusch, sondern ein Ort, an dem Erinnerungen, Zweifel und Hoffnung nebeneinander existieren dürfen. Vielleicht ist genau das der Grund, warum Visitor so lange nachhallt. Nicht, weil das Album laut sein will, sondern weil es den leisen Gefühlen Raum gibt.

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