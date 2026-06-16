Mehr als Beauty: Die Geschichte hinter Lenoites

Aus einer persönlichen Krise und dem Wunsch nach besseren Lösungen entstand Lenoites. Gründerin Laila Högfeldt verfolgt seit 2021 eine klare Mission: Beauty-Produkte zu entwickeln, die Frauen nicht zwischen Wirksamkeit und Sicherheit wählen lassen. Im Interview mit Blonde Magazine spricht sie über Unternehmertum, Mutterschaft und die Philosophie hinter Lenoites.

Interview: Blonde Magazine x Laila Högfeldt

BLONDE: What made you realise that Lenoites could become more than just a solution to a personal problem?

Laila: I think it became bigger than a personal problem the moment other women started sharing the same concerns with me. Before founding Lenoites, I had worked for years as one of Sweden’s biggest beauty bloggers, so there was already a very honest dialogue with my audience. After recommending a prostaglandin-based lash serum, women began writing to me about side effects they had experienced. That stayed with me.

At the same time, becoming pregnant made me look at beauty products in a completely different way. I suddenly realised how many products women use every single day without fully knowing how they affect the body long term. I felt there was a gap between efficacy and safety – and that women were often expected to compromise between the two.

Wie Mutterschaft ihre Sicht auf Beauty veränderte

BLONDE: How did motherhood change your perspective on beauty and the products women use every day?

Laila: Pregnancy was the first time I truly felt how little women are considered in many systems including the beauty industry. Suddenly, I became hyper aware of ingredients, hormones, side effects and how casually certain risks are normalized when it comes to women’s products. It made me more intentional. Beauty stopped being only about appearance and became much more connected to wellbeing, trust, and responsibility. I wanted to create products that women could feel good about using long term, not products that delivered results at any cost.

BLONDE: What has working so closely with your father taught you about trust, science, and creativity?

Laila: Working with my father has probably shaped the DNA of Lenoites more than anything else. He is a gynecologist and scientist, while I come from branding, beauty and understanding what women emotionally connect with. Bringing those worlds together taught me that the best products happen when science and intuition respect each other. He always taught me one principle: never launch something that already exists. If we create something, it has to add real value. That mindset naturally pushed us to develop our formulas with extreme care and intention.

Today, our most popular products are the Serum and the Serum Mascara, both created from exactly that philosophy. What makes the Serum Mascara especially unique is that it contains 83% active serum ingredients, combining the performance of a mascara with the nourishing benefits of a lash serum in one product. Like all of our formulas, both products are completely hormone-free and free from harsh ingredients. Instead, we use gentle peptides, hydrating ingredients and botanical extracts to help support healthier-looking, fuller-looking lashes over time, while still being suitable for the sensitive eye area.

Wissenschaft trifft auf Intuition

BLONDE: In a beauty industry driven by trends, how do you stay authentic to your vision?

Laila: I think authenticity comes from building something with real intention from the beginning. Lenoites was never created to chase trends – it came from a very personal experience and a genuine frustration with existing products.

Of course we are aware of trends and aesthetics, because beauty should still feel inspiring and emotional. But we never want to launch products simply because the market expects it. Every product has to answer a real need and align with our philosophy.

BLONDE: What does “from women to women”personally mean to you today?

Laila: It means creating products from a place of understanding the female body, female experiences and the invisible pressures women live with every day. Women are often expected to accept side effects or discomfort in the name of beauty. I never wanted Lenoites to contribute to that. I wanted women to feel understood and respected in every formula we create.

BLONDE: What kind of impact do you hope Lenoites will have on women in the long run?

Laila: I hope Lenoites can contribute to a shift where women no longer feel they need to choose between safety and performance. I want women to become more aware and more demanding about the products they use daily.

Beyond products, I hope the brand creates a feeling of trust, confidence and being cared for. Beauty should never come from fear or pressure – it should come from feeling good in yourself.

If women feel more empowered, more seen and more confident because of what we create, then I think we’ve succeeded.

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