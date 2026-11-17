When the curtain falls, the story doesn’t always end. During Paris Fashion Week, the Ukrainian fashion label MY THEATRE by Dariia Bila brought its theatrical universe to the heart of Le Marais for a three-day presentation dedicated to fashion, art and performance. The programme opened with After the Premiere: A Backstage Night, an evening in collaboration with i-D, followed by a two-day showcase of the brand’s archive and latest collection on October 1 and 2.

MY THEATRE x i-D: After the Premiere

Inspired by the moments following a theatre premiere, when performers step offstage and the evening takes on a life of its own, the opening event translated MY THEATRE’s creative philosophy into an immersive experience. Red velvet set the scene, while live performances by Ukrainian dance company Freedom Ballet and a musical set by Ukrainian artist GANNA brought movement and sound into the space. Among the guests were Adam Lambert, Bec Lauder, Izi Angus, Willy Cartier, Lisa Corbo, Maria Bernad and Federica Labanca, alongside Paris-based creatives, fashion insiders and friends of the brand.

From Stage to Wardrobe

At the centre of the evening was the vision of MY THEATRE’s founder, Dariia Bila, a Ukrainian costume and set designer whose career spans more than two decades. Having created visual worlds for acclaimed theatre productions including La Traviata, Carmina Burana and Cabaret, Bila approaches fashion through the same lens of storytelling, character and emotion that has shaped her work on stage.

With MY THEATRE, she brings that experience into everyday life. Existing somewhere between fashion, theatre and art, the label treats garments not simply as clothes, but as characters with their own identities and narratives. Each collection is conceived as a scene, combining theatrical expression with the precision of couture craftsmanship.

At the heart of the brand is a commitment to slow, considered creation. Rather than following the pace of conventional fashion production, MY THEATRE places emphasis on the time, skill and attention behind each piece. Natural fabrics, intricate hand-stitching and artisanal finishing techniques are central to its approach, with garments produced in limited editions. Each piece carries a handwritten number on a silk label inside, marking its individual place within the collection.

This philosophy reflects Bila’s theatrical background, where every costume is developed with a particular character, purpose and narrative in mind. Translated into fashion, the garments become more than objects of design, inviting their wearers to interpret and inhabit them in their own way.

Inside the MY THEATRE Paris Showcase

Following the opening night, the space at 3 Rue Portefoin opened for a two-day showcase on October 1 and 2. Press, buyers and fashion professionals were invited to explore the brand’s archive and latest collection in a more intimate setting, with Bila personally welcoming visitors into her creative world.

Among the designs presented were pieces from MY THEATRE’s latest, seventh collection, offering a closer look at the complexity and craftsmanship behind the label’s theatrical aesthetic. The collection continues the brand’s exploration of fashion as a form of artistic expression, where construction, texture and detail play an essential role in shaping each garment’s identity.

The emphasis on handcraft is particularly significant. From carefully executed stitching to intricate finishing, the garments reflect an approach in which artisanal techniques are not simply decorative additions, but an integral part of the creative process. Each piece requires time and precision, bringing together technical skill and artistic imagination.

The showcase also offered an opportunity to appreciate these details beyond the context of a runway presentation. Seen up close, the garments reveal the relationship between their construction and the stories they are intended to convey, highlighting the dialogue between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary fashion.

The Paris showcase marked another chapter in MY THEATRE’s journey beyond the traditional runway. Having previously presented collections in Kyiv and staged its Black Tie collection during Ukrainian Fashion Week as a performance incorporating opera and live music, the label has consistently approached fashion presentations as opportunities for artistic expression.

The Show Goes On

In Paris, that approach found a new setting. Through its collaboration with i-D, the performances of Ukrainian artists and the subsequent showcase, MY THEATRE brought together the different disciplines that define its identity. Rather than separating the clothes from the world that inspires them, the three-day presentation invited guests to experience both.

For Dariia Bila, the relationship between fashion and theatre extends far beyond visual references. It is a way of giving clothing emotion, presence and a story of its own. And while the curtain may have fallen on the Paris showcase, the world of MY THEATRE continues beyond the stage.

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