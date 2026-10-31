ON REPEAT – Isabel Van Gelder selects

Von Rihanna vor dem Auftritt bis Radiohead-Nostalgie: Die niederländische Singer-Songwriterin Isabel van Gelder verrät uns die Songs, die sie gerade nicht mehr loslassen.
Isabel van Gelder ist eine niederländische Singer-Songwriterin aus Amsterdam, die mit ihrer gefühlvollen Stimme, ehrlichen Lyrics und modernem Indie-Pop eine immer größere Fangemeinde begeistert. Mit ihrer neuen EP Lovesick erzählt sie von Herzschmerz, Selbstfindung und emotionalen Zwischenmomenten – und beweist, dass manchmal ein einziger Song mehr sagen kann, als tausend Worte. Wir haben sie nach den Songs gefragt, die sie gerade begleiten, sie an unvergessliche Momente erinnern und ihre aktuelle Lebensphase am besten beschreiben
The song I can’t get out of my head right now
The song I listen to while getting ready for a party
The song that describes the current chapter of my life
BLONDE: What makes this track special to you, and why does it fit this chapter of your life?
The song that reminds me of a moment I’ll never forget
BLONDE: Where does it take you, and what do you remember most about that moment?
The song that reveals something about me you wouldn’t expect
BLONDE: What does this choice say about you that people might not see at first?
The song I could listen to over and over again without ever getting bored
BLONDE: What keeps it interesting every time you hear it?
The song on my EP I could talk about the most
BLONDE: What kind of thoughts or feelings does this track evoke in you?
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