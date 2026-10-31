ON REPEAT – Isabel Van Gelder selects

Von Rihanna vor dem Auftritt bis Radiohead-Nostalgie: Die niederländische Singer-Songwriterin Isabel van Gelder verrät uns die Songs, die sie gerade nicht mehr loslassen.

Isabel van Gelder ist eine niederländische Singer-Songwriterin aus Amsterdam, die mit ihrer gefühlvollen Stimme, ehrlichen Lyrics und modernem Indie-Pop eine immer größere Fangemeinde begeistert. Mit ihrer neuen EP Lovesick erzählt sie von Herzschmerz, Selbstfindung und emotionalen Zwischenmomenten – und beweist, dass manchmal ein einziger Song mehr sagen kann, als tausend Worte. Wir haben sie nach den Songs gefragt, die sie gerade begleiten, sie an unvergessliche Momente erinnern und ihre aktuelle Lebensphase am besten beschreiben

The song I can’t get out of my head right now

BLONDE: What is it about this track that keeps looping in your mind?

Isabel Van Gelder: ‘I Won’t Cry’ by Remi Wolf . She just released her new record, ‘Mud’ , and this song is one of my favourites. The lyrics are incredible and so heartbreaking, the production feels nostalgic and raw in the best way, and the vocal delivery is insane. I feel every single word. That’s what makes a great song for me.

The song I listen to while getting ready for a party

BLONDE: How does this track shift your energy before going out?

Isabel Van Gelder: ! Any time I want to feel like a bad bitch, I listen to Rihanna. She’s my go to artist before performing as well. Probably because there’s nobody that does it like her. ‘Raining men’ by Rihanna ! Any time I want to feel like a bad bitch, I listen to Rihanna. She’s my go to artist before performing as well. Probably because there’s nobody that does it like her.

The song that describes the current chapter of my life

BLONDE: What makes this track special to you, and why does it fit this chapter of your life?

Isabel Van Gelder: I’ve been feeling like quite the hustler lately. For the longest time, I had no clue what I was doing. I still don’t, really, but I’ve gained so much confidence when it comes to calling the shots and running my own business! I feel in control and I know what I want, and it’s so exciting to see my vision come to life because of that. I think little me would find that very cool, and it makes me really proud. ‘Diva’ by Beyoncé. I’ve been feeling like quite the hustler lately. For the longest time, I had no clue what I was doing. I still don’t, really, but I’ve gained so much confidence when it comes to calling the shots and running my own business! I feel in control and I know what I want, and it’s so exciting to see my vision come to life because of that. I think little me would find that very cool, and it makes me really proud.

The song that reminds me of a moment I’ll never forget

BLONDE: Where does it take you, and what do you remember most about that moment?

Isabel Van Gelder: . When I was super young, we had a CD that I played all the time, and this was one of the songs on it. I thought it was the most beautiful, emotional thing I had ever heard, and all I wanted to do was scream along. The only problem was that I didn’t speak English yet, so I couldn’t (which I obviously was very frustrated about). So instead of singing, I remember frantically running circles around the living room in an attempt to express my passion haha. ‘Hurt’ by Christina Aguilera . When I was super young, we had a CD that I played all the time, and this was one of the songs on it. I thought it was the most beautiful, emotional thing I had ever heard, and all I wanted to do was scream along. The only problem was that I didn’t speak English yet, so I couldn’t (which I obviously was very frustrated about). So instead of singing, I remember frantically running circles around the living room in an attempt to express my passion haha.

The song that reveals something about me you wouldn’t expect

BLONDE: What does this choice say about you that people might not see at first?

Isabel Van Gelder: This was actually my favourite song as a kid, and Radiohead is still one of my all-time favourite bands. It’s probably one of their darkest, most eerie songs, and as a person I’m pretty much the opposite, so it might be a surprise that this is the music I grew up listening to. ‘Exit Music (For a Film)’ by Radiohead. This was actually my favourite song as a kid, and Radiohead is still one of my all-time favourite bands. It’s probably one of their darkest, most eerie songs, and as a person I’m pretty much the opposite, so it might be a surprise that this is the music I grew up listening to.

The song I could listen to over and over again without ever getting bored

BLONDE: What keeps it interesting every time you hear it?

Isabel Van Gelder: ‘ Instant crush’ by Daft Punk . I don’t know what it is about that song but it’s just magic. My all time favourite song. I’ll never get tired of it.

The song on my EP I could talk about the most

BLONDE: What kind of thoughts or feelings does this track evoke in you?

Isabel Van Gelder: I’d say I’d say ‘Complicated’ . I wrote it right before ending my first serious relationship, and while writing it I was feeling so many layers of emotion at once. It was such a strange experience to be heartbroken, but relieved and grateful at the same time. I think the song captures all of that really well, and every time I listen to it, it takes me right back to what I was going through. It’s one of the few songs that still gets me emotional every time I sing it.

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