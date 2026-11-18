“The Chase” grew out of a feeling many people my age know well: the gap between the life you imagined for yourself and the one you actually live. At 35, I expected to have everything “adults” are supposed to have. Instead, we live in a time of constant uncertainty, with questions about stability and the future that never really go away. We’re lucky in many ways, just not in the ways we planned.

How many kilometres do you need to walk inside yourself to finally stop running?

The morning market noise crashes like a wave, yet to her it sounds entirely muted, as if heard through thick glass. She freezes before the stall, her fingers brushing the smooth, cool skin of ripe peppers, but her gaze looks right through them.

Other people’s lives are buzzing all around: vendors shouting over one another, passersby bumping shoulders, carts being unloaded in the distance. All this chaos feels like the perfect backdrop to hide behind. But from whom?

No pause in her day is a moment to rest, only a brief breathing space before the next push. The hum inside never fades: Am I on the right track? Is this the right place? Who is that woman looking back at her from shop window reflections, and why does she still not know her?

Stepping off the kerb onto the grey asphalt of the street, she catches the pulse of the whole city for a split second. Her stride is precise, her head held high, but inside lies that same feeling of the ground giving way. Every decision feels questionable; every past choice feels as though it belonged to a stranger. A quiet, exhausting duel with her own doubts.

She moves further into the day, oblivious to the kilometres. The city simply spins around her while she desperately tries to keep her balance in this endless Chase, where the hunter and the hunted have merged into one.

Credits:

Photography: Sasha Zhu (@lespicturescom)

Styling: Aleksandra Zamkovaja (@saysasha.me)

Model: Natasha Treya (@treyaofficial)

Hair & Maleup: Angelique Waltenberg (@angelique.waltenberg)

Styling assistant: Victor Maiolino Fischer (@vic.ttr_)

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