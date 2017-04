from NY to ND, we as sisters stand together to protect clean water. let us bridge these divides. let us see beyond the illusions in front of us. let us create a world for our children that promises them rivers to swim in, oceans to explore, and lakes to float upon. #UpToUs #RezpectOurWater #NoDAPL #StandWithStandingRock #nodakotaaccess @bobbijean20 @byellowtail

