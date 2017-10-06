Mode-News
We should all be Mirandas
Miranda, der heimliche Star von „Sex and the City“, wird jetzt mit einem T-Shirt gefeiert!
Irgendwie sind wir alle mit „Sex and the City“ aufgewachsen und wie das häufig so ist, haben wir heute einen ganz anderen Blick darauf, was wir früher ganz unschuldig und arglos genossen haben. Im Juni hat Man Repeller einen Artikel mit dem Titel „If Sex and the City came out in 2017, Miranda would be the protagonist“ veröffentlicht.
Der Text beginnt mit den Worten: „Von den vier Hauptcharakteren aus Sex and the City ist Miranda definitiv diejenige, die am meisten verschmäht wird. Ihr Name ist das gefürchtete Ergebnis bei einem „Welcher SATC-Charakter bist Du?“-Quizz. Niemand will Miranda sein. Sie ist quasi Hufflepuff.“ Im weiteren Verlauf des Artikels schreibt die Autorin dann aber, dass Miranda eigentlich die interessanteste der vier Protagonistinnen ist – und definitiv aus heutiger Sicht die coolste Powerfrau.
Genauso sehen das auch die Macherinnen des Instagram-Accounts @everyoutfitonsatc. Kürzlich haben sie ein T-Shirt mit dem Slogan „We Should All Be Mirandas“ herausgebracht – in Anlehnung an das Dior-Shirt mit dem Motto „We Should All Be Feminists“. Zehn Prozent aus dem Verkaufserlös werden an das „National Immigration Law Center“ gespendet – „because it’s the Miranda thing to do“. Und, was sollen wir sagen, das Teil ist natürlich schon ausverkauft. Unser Tipp: Behaltet den Instagram-Account im Auge! Wenn es eine Nachlieferung des Shirts gibt, wird es dort zuerst verkündet!
She’s back! Miranda tees are now back in stock on our website, link in bio. We also made a black version for all the goth Mirandas out there. And we’re donating 10% of the proceeds to the National Immigration Law Center, because it’s the Miranda thing to do. Get them while they last! ❗️UPDATE❗️ The white tees have sold out but are currently available on backorder for the next 48 hours only, they will ship on or before 10/24 #WeShouldAllBeMirandas #ImWithMiranda #MirandaSolidarity #Appropriation #ChimamandaNgoziAdichie #Feminism #Trendy #SloganTee
