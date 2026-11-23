Von Kindheitserinnerungen mit Dean Martin bis zu dramatischen Tanzeinlagen mit Wanda Jackson: Mollie Elizabeth verrät uns die Songs, die sie gerade begleiten und ihre Fantasie beflügeln.

Die US-amerikanische Singer-Songwriterin Mollie Elizabeth verbindet nostalgische Pop-Einflüsse der 50er- und 60er-Jahre mit einer verspielten, hyperfemininen Ästhetik und einer Vorliebe für märchenhafte Geschichten. Nachdem sie mit „Vegas Venetian“ erstmals viral ging und mit „Run Rabbit“ ihren Erfolg fortsetzte, entführt sie uns auf ihrer neuen EP People Pleaser in eine musikalische Welt zwischen großen Gefühlen, bittersüßer Realität und verträumter Romantik. Für BLONDE verrät sie, welche Songs sie zurück in ihre Kindheit versetzen, ihr helfen, dem Alltag zu entfliehen, und sie für einen Moment zur Hauptfigur ihres eigenen Films machen.

The tune I can’t keep out of my head right now

BLONDE: What is it about this track that keeps looping in your mind?:

Mollie Elizabeth: Spoon Full Of Sugar from Mary Poppins. It’s just such a jolly tune! Super catchy and also a great way to get myself out of bed in the morning!

The tune that takes me straight back to my childhood

BLONDE: Growing up surrounded by nature and your parents’ love for music, which song instantly brings back memories of your childhood?

Mollie Elizabeth: Volare by Dean Martin. It takes me back to watching my parents cook in the kitchen, our favorite radio station turned up to the highest setting, and the thick smell of creamy pasta and red wine.

The tune I turn to when I want to escape reality

BLONDE: Music has always been a way for you to create your own little world. Which song helps you escape reality for a moment, and where does it take you?

Mollie Elizabeth: Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps by Doris Day takes me to a dreamy and sultry dance on a rainy evening. Stars littering the sky, the rain so heavy no one can tell if the dancers are crying from joy or anguish, all that is clear is that they love each other so much, they just might break.

The tune I listen to when I need to romanticize my life

BLONDE: You’ve talked about seeing the world through rose-colored glasses, especially during difficult times. Which song helps you find a little beauty and magic in an otherwise ordinary or messy day?

Mollie Elizabeth: Ballerina by Yehezkel Ray

The tune that brings out my inner drama queen

BLONDE: From “Run Rabbit” to “Kiss The Ring,” your music definitely has a flair for the dramatic. Which song makes you want to put on a full performance, even if no one’s watching?

Mollie Elizabeth: My top song that I cannot resist performing to has to be Whirlpool by Wanda Jackson. I immediately must sing along and dance as if I’m a slinky spy on an undercover mission to seduce my audience.



The tune that reveals something about you people wouldn’t expect

BLONDE: What does this choice say about you that people might not see at first?

Mollie Elizabeth: Mines by Donzii. I don’t typically listen to much music in this genre, and I’m not even sure what to call it, but it sometimes helps with my anxiety! Before I have a big shoot or interview sometimes it helps me to listen to more grungy music to remind myself that I’m a freaking force of nature and that nothing can shatter me.

The tune I wish I could hear again for the very first time

BLONDE: Is there a song that completely enchanted you the first time you heard it? What made that first listen so special?

Mollie Elizabeth: Till Then by The Mills Brothers completely enchanted me from the moment I first listened. From the bare production and the simple, solemn harmonies to the heartbreaking story of a soldier off to war, just waiting to come home to his love.

The tune I would play at the end of my own movie

BLONDE: If your life were a movie, which song would play during the final scene? And would it be a happy ending, a dramatic cliffhanger, or something completely unexpected?

Mollie Elizabeth: Telling it to the Daisies by Nick Lucas I think would be my choice for the ending of my life’s movie. Just the right amount of eerie openness, jaunty cadence, and whimsical lyrics. As of now Im not sure what the last scene of my life will look like, so for now lets say a Cliffhanger!