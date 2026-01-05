TTSWTRS Skin Couture: Mode als zweite Haut

– Anna Osmekhina im Interview

Mit Skin Couture präsentiert TTSWTRS eine Couture-Kollektion für Herbst/Winter 2025/26, die Mode als zweite Haut begreift. Erstmals während der New York Fashion Week gezeigt, rückt die Kollektion den menschlichen Körper ins Zentrum — nicht als Objekt der Perfektion, sondern als Träger von Emotion, Erinnerung und Selbstakzeptanz. Körpernahe Silhouetten, hautähnliche Prints und aufwendiges Handwerk verbinden Couture mit persönlicher Erfahrung. Im Interview spricht Anna Osmekhina, Gründerin und Creative Director von TTSWTRS, über den Körper als Sprache, Mode als Ausdruck innerer Freiheit und die emotionale Kraft von Skin Couture.

Skin Couture uses the body as a canvas and a vessel for self-perception. What was the initial emotional or artistic impulse behind this collection?

The impulse came from the idea of seeing the body not as an object to perfect, but as a landscape of emotions — something deeply alive, layered, and honest. I wanted to translate vulnerability into strength, to show how the body itself can become a form of couture — fragile, yet powerful. Skin Couture is about reconnecting with that inner language we often silence.

Your prints are based on real people who shared their stories of insecurity and self-acceptance. How did these personal narratives shape the final designs?

Each story carried its own rhythm — fear, transformation, relief. When we photographed these people, we didn’t seek perfection; we captured traces of their realness. Their bodies became part of the fabric, literally. These textures, imperfections, and emotional nuances shaped the prints, influencing how each silhouette communicates openness rather than idealization.

How do you, Anna, guide the in-house art department in transforming such intimate themes into a coherent visual and material language?

We endlessly explore the body — our art department is very used to a constant search for its beauty. It was a powerful experience. Our art department is the emotional core of TTSWTRS: we work almost like a living organism, exchanging ideas and translating feelings, not just forms. I always remind the team that we’re not designing clothes but experiences. For Skin Couture, we kept returning to one question: how can the body itself speak? Every fabric, line, and print had to feel like a continuation of the skin — raw, tactile, and human.

The collaboration with theatrical costume designer Nazar Didyk introduced new techniques and materials. Which innovations influenced the collection most?

Nazar brought a sense of theatricality and bold experimentation that expanded our language. He proposed unconventional materials — textured fabrics, layered meshes, sculptural finishes — that helped us create garments with a performative presence. But the most innovative moment for me was a “nude” top that speaks: when you press it, it says “I love you.” We recorded my voice for it, so the garment literally responds with “I love you” — intimate, unexpected, and very direct.

Several pieces — like the Metamorph fringe dress — required extensive handwork. What role does craftsmanship play in expressing the emotional depth of Skin Couture?

Craftsmanship is emotion materialized. Every stitch, every thread in Metamorph was placed by hand — not only to achieve precision, but to embody patience and touch. Each thread is laid one by one, forming a deliberate waterfall effect; some strands fall loose, evoking a natural cascade. The dress also comes with piercing accessories worn on the nipples — a provocative yet aesthetically precise detail. One of the most intricate pieces in the collection, it features a printed design applied directly onto the textured fringe — a first for the brand. When a garment is created so intimately, it holds energy. For me, that’s what couture is: an emotional act, where human presence is felt in every detail.

What do you hope someone feels — emotionally or physically — the first time they wear a Skin Couture piece?

I want them to feel seen — by themselves. To feel naked and at the same time armed. To experience that quiet moment when the fabric becomes an extension of who they are, not a disguise. Physically, it should feel like a second skin — protective yet transparent. Emotionally, like standing in front of your own reflection and finally recognizing it as beautiful. A beautiful and strong moment of self-acceptance.

Skin Couture ist keine Kollektion über Trends oder Silhouetten — sie ist eine Einladung zur Präsenz. Zur Anerkennung des eigenen Körpers mit all seinen Spuren, seiner Weichheit und seiner Kraft. TTSWTRS versteht den Körper hier nicht als etwas, das korrigiert werden muss, sondern als etwas, dem man zuhören sollte. Als lebendiges Archiv von Emotionen — und letztlich als Kunstwerk.

