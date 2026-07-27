Beauty, Beauty Stories, Style

Editorial – Venus

by

„She emerges. Slowly. As if shaped by water.“

A conceptual beauty story centered around Hair and Make-up, exploring modern femininity through sensuality, symbolism, and visual storytelling. Inspired by the goddess of love and beauty, the story reinterprets her figure through a contemporary lens. Moving between intimate beauty shots and atmospheric storytelling moments. Who is Venus today?

STRICK KLEID – MAIAMI

 

 

RING – EMIL LARSEN
TABLETT, SPIEGEL – VINTAGE, KLAMMER & RING – VINTAGE, TOP- SIMONE WILD, WÜRFEL – PONE STORE, OHRRINGE – ZARA

 

 

 

SCHUHE – DIOR, STRÜMPFE – SIMONE WILD, BRILLE – JIMMY, FAIRLY, MASCARA – DIOR, LIPPENSTIFT – CLINIQUE, KOPFHÖRER – APPLE, TASCHE – MAIAMI, PORTMONNAIE – ZWEITE HAUT, KETTE & ZIGARETTENETUI – VINTAGE
KLEID – VERA SICHELSCHMIDT

Credits

Photography & Art Direction: Theresa Lou, @studio.theresalou
Set Design & Styling: Vera Sichelschmidt, Elisa Moana, @verasichelschmidt, @elisaxmoana
Hair and Make Up: Aurelia Braga de Matos, @aurelia_braga_de_matos_
Talent: Yulia Pavlen, @yuliapavlen, @letitgomgmt

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https://blonde.de/style/fashion/office-looks-old-feelings-palina-rojinski-in-my-ex
https://blonde.de/archiv/lifestyle/interview/lisa-vicari-between-control-and-chaos

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Vivien Gundlach
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