Editorial – Venus

„She emerges. Slowly. As if shaped by water.“

A conceptual beauty story centered around Hair and Make-up, exploring modern femininity through sensuality, symbolism, and visual storytelling. Inspired by the goddess of love and beauty, the story reinterprets her figure through a contemporary lens. Moving between intimate beauty shots and atmospheric storytelling moments. Who is Venus today?

Credits

Photography & Art Direction: Theresa Lou, @studio.theresalou

Set Design & Styling: Vera Sichelschmidt, Elisa Moana, @verasichelschmidt, @elisaxmoana

Hair and Make Up: Aurelia Braga de Matos, @aurelia_braga_de_matos_

Talent: Yulia Pavlen, @yuliapavlen, @letitgomgmt

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