Beauty, Beauty Stories, Editorial

BLONDE presents: DRAWN

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Beauty, Character, Kindness – Symbols we are DRAWN to, with our bodies, our selves and symbols we draw on our skin. We create ourselves as we create the world around us. Our skin is another tapestry in the atelier that is our life. As we give shape to forms and colours, we, too, shape the person we are and want to be.

Cr.: Leon Krüger

Every face is a surface, every inch of it an expression waiting to happen. Through a smile, a frown, through a line carved into it or drawn upon it. Here, eyeliner becomes ink, twirling and twining, joining in form of a rose. Small hearts, like little stamps, rising to the surface like a feeling that refused to stay hidden.

Cr.: Leon Krüger

We draw on our skin what we cannot always say: tenderness, grief, desire, defiance. Every line is a decision about who we are and who we want to become. We wear our symbols, small gestures of meaning, on our skin and in our hearts.

Cr.: Leon Krüger

Credits: 

Creative Direction: Julia Bachmayer, Leon Krueger

Photography: Leon Krueger @leondkrueger
Hair & makeup: Julia Bachmayer @hairmakeupbyjuliaTalent: Elina Schmidt-Schumacher @elinaschmischu
Agency: Elf Management @elf_mgm
dsm management @dsm_mgmt

Mehr BLONDE Artikel?

https://blonde.de/archiv/beauty-stories/editorial-sheer-intent
https://blonde.de/girls-for-blonde/editorial-leoonie
https://blonde.de/archiv/beauty-stories/editorial-venus

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Leana Läpple
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