Editorial: State of Form

Mold

Every form begins in absence. Before it becomes visible, it exists as a quiet possibility, held within an invisible boundary that defines what it can become. In casting, liquid matter yields to this boundary and settles into a shape that feels precise and inevitable.

This story inhabits that moment of transformation. The garments appear as if formed in a single gesture, continuous and resolved. Surfaces feel uninterrupted, volumes emerge with clarity, and silhouettes seem discovered rather than constructed. There is a sense that each piece has not been made, but has arrived, shaped by an unseen force.

The body moves through these forms with a quiet awareness. It does not resist the structure but completes it. Material and figure enter a subtle exchange, where softness meets control and movement meets stillness. What appears fixed begins to feel fluid, and what feels fluid carries an underlying discipline.

There is no excess, no ornament to distract from the essence of form. Each look is reduced to its core, guided by tension, balance, and proportion. The result is a visual language that speaks in contours and surfaces, where every line holds intention and every volume suggests a previous state of becoming.

The mold remains out of sight, yet its presence is undeniable. It lingers in every edge and every curve, shaping not only the garment but the way it is perceived. What we see is not only the final form, but the memory of the process that brought it into being.

Credits

Photography: Ferdi Putz @ferdiputz__

Styling: Linus Mürter @linus_mue

H&M: Philipp Lawrenz @philipplawrenz (arbeitete mit Produkten von Lernberger / Stafsing)

Photography Assistance: Benny Griese @bennygriese

Styling Assistance: Hanna Volgger @hanna.volgger

H&M Assistance: Rosalie Haas @rosalie.emma.mua

Lab & Scans: Safelight Berlin @safelightberlin

Location: Metallgießerei Pfefferkorn

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