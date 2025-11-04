Editorial: The quiet Melody in Chaos⁠

She moves through the city like a whisper in the storm
— unshaken, eternal, a rhythm all her own.
Footprints fade, everything changes
— but her elegance lingers, untouched by time.
In a world that never stands still, she is the pause, the quiet melody,
Fearless.
Credits
Photographer: LISA LUXX @_liisa.luxx_
Model: JULIA SEEGER @juliasgr signed by @modelfabrik
Stylist: ELENA MATEJOVSKY @elena.may.styling
Make-up & Hair: LAETITIA PRANGE @makeup.by.leti
Wardrobe Credits
Look1:
Jacket: Marie-Louise Müller
Knit Top: W1P Studios.
Knit Pants: W1P Studios.
Shoes: Marie-Louise Müller
Jewelry: Stylist‘s own
Look2:
Dress: Marie-Louise Müller
Earring: Marie-Louise Müller
Shoes: London Rebel
Look3:
Dress: Marie-Louise Müller
Skirt: W1P Studios.
Shoes: London Rebel
Jewelry: Stylistś own
Look4:
Dress: Clara Pauckstadt
Top: W1P Studios.
Base Skirt: W1P Studios.
Knit Skirt: Clara Pauckstadt
Dress: Clara Pauckstadt
Jewelry: Stylist‘s own
