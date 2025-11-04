Fashion, Style

Editorial: The quiet Melody in Chaos⁠

von

She moves through the city like a whisper in the storm ⁠
— unshaken, eternal, a rhythm all her own.⁠

Footprints fade, everything changes ⁠
— but her elegance lingers, untouched by time.⁠

In a world that never stands still, she is the pause, the quiet melody,⁠
Fearless.⁠

 

 

Look1: Jacket: Marie-Louise Müller Knit Top: W1P Studios. Knit Pants: W1P Studios. Shoes: Marie-Louise Müller Jewelry: Stylist‘s own

Look2: Dress: Marie-Louise Müller Earring: Marie-Louise Müller Shoes: London Rebel

Look3: Dress: Marie-Louise Müller Skirt: W1P Studios Shoes: London Rebel Jewelry: Stylistś own

Look4: Dress: Clara Pauckstadt Top: W1P Studios Knit. Base Skirt: W1P Studios Knit Knit Skirt: Clara Pauckstadt. Dress: Clara Pauckstadt Jewelry: Stylist‘s own

Credits

Photographer: LISA LUXX @_liisa.luxx_
Model: JULIA SEEGER @juliasgr signed by @modelfabrik
Stylist: ELENA MATEJOVSKY @elena.may.styling
Make-up & Hair: LAETITIA PRANGE @makeup.by.leti

Wardrobe Credits 

Look1:
Jacket: Marie-Louise Müller
Knit Top: W1P Studios.
Knit Pants: W1P Studios.
Shoes: Marie-Louise Müller
Jewelry: Stylist‘s own

Look2:
Dress: Marie-Louise Müller
Earring: Marie-Louise Müller
Shoes: London Rebel

Look3:
Dress: Marie-Louise Müller
Skirt: W1P Studios.
Shoes: London Rebel
Jewelry: Stylistś own

Look4:
Dress: Clara Pauckstadt
Top: W1P Studios.
Base Skirt: W1P Studios.
Knit Skirt: Clara Pauckstadt
Dress: Clara Pauckstadt
Jewelry: Stylist‘s own

Das könnte euch auch gefallen:

Zwischen Leichtigkeit und Lust: In der Zwilling-Saison tanzen unsere Gedanken in den Himmel
Blonde, Blonder, Blondshell! Die Grunge Queen über ihr neues Album, Kinder kriegen und Tumblr Fashion

Tags from the story
, ,
BLONDE MAGAZINE
Written By
Mehr von BLONDE MAGAZINE

Editorial: The quiet Melody in Chaos⁠

She moves through the city like a whisper in the storm ⁠...
Read More

das könnte dir auch gefallen

Tiefgang und Träume: Das sind die Highlights der 080 Barcelona Fashion

Aus Alge mach Mode: Im Interview mit Bio-Designerin Malu Lücking

leichte früunlingsmode

Ein Hauch von Frühling – Mode, die Lust auf weniger Kleidung macht