Search:
mobile-logo
Premium Exhibitions
Okt 14 2016
by Joanna Catherine Schröder
1 Comment
in #girlsforblonde, Home, Meinung, Shoots

Blonde London Issue

InBloom – In voller Blüte

Wir haben die Girls des InBloom Kollektivs in London getroffen und gebeten für uns ein Editorial in ihrer Hood – Shoreditch – zu shooten.

InBloom sind ChristinaErinHannahNeelaSarahSadeRisa und Mercy – eine Gruppe von acht wunderschönen jungen Frauen in all ihren Farben und Formen. Wenn sie nicht zusammen unterwegs in New York oder Marokko sind, kreieren sie visuelle Statements, die immer die #inbloom Unterschrift tragen. Wofür der Name des Kollektives steht?

„We are all InBloom, male and female. We encourage everybody to nourish their roots and blossom. You have to be ready for the growth you wish for. The earth aligned us together to create badass things and spread flowery vibes.“ erklärt Christina.

Wie die Concrete Flowers wohl aussehen? Das seht ihr hier:

TEASER: Christina & Mercy // Foto @christina.nwabugo
FOTOS: Christina @christina.nwabugo //Sade @sadelawson // Neela @foxyneela // Hannah  @hannahfaith__
INBLOOM: @weareinbloom
MODELS: Hannah Faith @hannahfaith__ // Erin @ogarrox // Risa @vintagedollrisa // Mercy @mercysu_

Joanna Catherine Schröder
Related Posts
#tbt The Beauty Thursday

Die MAC Cosmetics Colour Rocker Lippenstifte im Test
Girl Crush

Lena Dunham beantwortet 73 Fragen für VOGUE Magazine
It's Wednesday And I'm Living

Elvie – dein neuer Freund im Bett
1 Comment

Post a Comment

Die besten Stranger Things Parodien Previous Post
Ist Pizza das neue Schwarz? Next Post

Follow us on Instagram