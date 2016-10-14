Blonde London Issue InBloom – In voller Blüte

Wir haben die Girls des InBloom Kollektivs in London getroffen und gebeten für uns ein Editorial in ihrer Hood – Shoreditch – zu shooten.



InBloom sind Christina, Erin, Hannah, Neela, Sarah, Sade, Risa und Mercy – eine Gruppe von acht wunderschönen jungen Frauen in all ihren Farben und Formen. Wenn sie nicht zusammen unterwegs in New York oder Marokko sind, kreieren sie visuelle Statements, die immer die #inbloom Unterschrift tragen. Wofür der Name des Kollektives steht?

„We are all InBloom, male and female. We encourage everybody to nourish their roots and blossom. You have to be ready for the growth you wish for. The earth aligned us together to create badass things and spread flowery vibes.“ erklärt Christina.

Wie die Concrete Flowers wohl aussehen? Das seht ihr hier:

