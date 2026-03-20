Nach 23 Ausgaben im Wallis hat das Caprices Festival in diesem Jahr ein neues Kapitel aufgeschlagen. Für die Winterausgabe 2026 zog das Fesdtival für elektronische Musik erstmals ins Eggli bei Gstaad ein – Alpine Kulisse X Clubkultur.

Das erste Wochenende vom 13. bis 15. März hat bereits gezeigt, – Energiegeladene Sets, moderne Sounds und die bekannten Glasbühnen prägten den Auftakt.

Vom 20. bis 22. März, startet nun das zweite Wochenene Mit Acts wie Chez Damier, Damian Lazarus, Enzo Siragusa, Fumiya Tanaka, Nicolas Duvoisin und Pedram verbindet das Line-up etablierte Namen mit neuen Artist die musikalisch stärker in House-, Minimal- und Underground-Sphären eintauchen

BLONDE Tip: Stoffela

Stoffela hat sich mit ihrem Gespür für hypnotische Grooves und subtil aufgebaute Energie in der internationalen elektronischen Szene etabliert. Ihre Sets bewegen sich zwischen House, Minimal und tiefen, rhythmischen Strukturen – mit einem klaren Fokus auf Atmosphäre und Flow.

BLONDE: On Repeat — STOFFELA selects ahead of Caprices Festival 2026

Für blonde hat Stofella eine Playlist zusammemgestellt und kommemtiert, mit der Ihr das Caprice Festival mitfeiern könnt, wenn ihr am Wochenende nicht gerade in Gstaad seid.

The tune I can’t keep out of my head rn:

Stoffela: Funky Qla, Sino Msolo & Nobantu Vilakazi — Phone

https://youtu.be/P9kKAoptIRY?si=A6UEUXGztWRoy6xk

It’s the unmistakable South African groove that makes it so irresistible — a hypnotic, minimal rhythm that flows effortlessly without needing big drops. The track builds its own energy and lingers long after it ends.

The tune that gets me out of bed in the morning:



Stoffela: Voodoo Life · DJ Tomer · Ricardo Gi · Demzabeats · MentMusik

https://youtu.be/n706u0Fixa8?si=aDTKrsNC_4RHjv8T

This is my perfect get-out-of-bed track — it wakes you up without forcing it, creating a steady, self-assured mood. Instead of dragging you out of bed, it makes getting up feel like a choice. Some songs wake you up, this one gets you up.

The tune that helps me sleep:

Stoffela: Hyenah feat. Miči — This Moment

https://youtu.be/2kw1gi4zvC4?si=A3JeCuJl8EBpb0zt

This track works perfectly for winding down because it’s minimal without feeling empty. The production is spacious — it’s incredible. I also love the controlled vocal. Nothing in this track competes for attention. It holds a steady, low energy that naturally slows your pace until you eventually doze off.

Tune I put on when I’m getting ready for a night out:

Stoffela: Kususa, Manu — Freedom Dance

https://youtu.be/jvtN4xQ7vSQ?si=OYOf7796n4xKcUUM

I always come back to this track because it does exactly what great Afro house should — it moves people effortlessly. The groove and percussion feel right, carrying that South African vibe while still sounding global. It instantly shifts my energy and reminds me why I’m in this space.

Best party starter / peak-time festival tune:

Stoffela: Jimi Jules — Baby Run

https://youtu.be/lb6cRooScv4?si=CJc0FDNXRbgkqrqG

From the first bars, Baby Run builds tension without giving too much away. Its controlled groove doesn’t rush, it seduces the dancefloor, which makes it perfect for peak festival moments.

The vocal is minimal, repetitive, and almost ritualistic, creating that “we’re all in this together” energy. Drop it at the right moment, and it instantly shifts the atmosphere.

Most underrated tune imo:

Stoffela: To The Rhythm (Extended Mix) · Demayä · MANQO

https://youtu.be/HGhgMos4r9s?si=Ff_0YjAhRjNAuVtC

The groove is undeniable — no obvious drop, no forced drama. It’s restrained, but that’s what makes it powerful. For DJs who understand pacing, it’s a real weapon, shifting energy without breaking the flow. Underrated because it’s subtle — made for those who feel rhythm, not just chase drops.

A tune I love to close my sets with:

Riviera — OBESTALLT

https://youtu.be/f37joPQq3NY?si=WyBK0DhKCAY4_yBo

Stoffela: This is a strong closer. It feels like a beautiful goodbye while still holding the good energy on the dancefloor right until the end. It’s one of those tracks you’ll be humming on your way home — or to the afters.

Tune I want played at my funeral:

&ME — Starting Again feat. Atelier

https://youtu.be/y3DKU2Nqa2Y?si=TMfYLrGOpilMHkcZ

Stoffela: The title says it all: Starting Again — not ending, but transforming. It captures an energy that never disappears, only shifts. The track feels like sunrise after a long night — emotional, but never heavy.

It unfolds like a journey, giving space to reflect, remember, and feel lifted. For me, it’s symbolic: a reminder that energy never dies — it just changes form.

Caprices bleibt auch in Gstaad seiner DNA treu: Das zweite Wochenende wird mit einem Line-up besetzt, das weniger auf große Gesten setzt, sondern auf Atmosphäre, Tiefe und Artists wie Stoffela, die genau darin ihre Stärke haben.

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