Fashion, Storys

Editorial: The One Who Can Be Missed

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The photo series by photographer Inga Marie Swenson shot in Paris explores a form of fomo that detaches the concept from its original meaning.

Placed in a space where nothing exists beyond its own contents, she moves with intention, interacting with her surroundings and assigning them meaning.

 

Turning the fomo inside out — she is no longer the one missing out, but the one who can be missed.

 

 

 

Credits

Creative Direction/Photography : Inga Marie Swenson (@ingaswenson)
Video/Assistant : Fynn Metzner (@fynn.mtzr)
Designer : Laurin Werwinski, Vsevolod Olenin (@laurinwerwinski, @aliena7ed)
Model : Lara Sophie Block (@larasophieblk)
Producer: Jan Binder (@binder__jan)

Mehr BLONDE Editorials?

https://blonde.de/archiv/lifestyle/interview/lisa-vicari-between-control-and-chaos
https://blonde.de/style/fashion/mut-statt-stillstand-lea-van-acken-ueber-hoffnung-in-der-klimakrise
https://blonde.de/storys/editorial-the-red-room

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Vivien Gundlach
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