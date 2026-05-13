Editorial: The One Who Can Be Missed

The photo series by photographer Inga Marie Swenson shot in Paris explores a form of fomo that detaches the concept from its original meaning.

Placed in a space where nothing exists beyond its own contents, she moves with intention, interacting with her surroundings and assigning them meaning.

Turning the fomo inside out — she is no longer the one missing out, but the one who can be missed.

Credits

Creative Direction/Photography : Inga Marie Swenson (@ingaswenson)

Video/Assistant : Fynn Metzner (@fynn.mtzr)

Designer : Laurin Werwinski, Vsevolod Olenin (@laurinwerwinski, @aliena7ed)

Model : Lara Sophie Block (@larasophieblk)

Producer: Jan Binder (@binder__jan)

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