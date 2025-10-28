Editorial: The Pause

Taking a moment to pause and ground yourself. Pause is all about taking a breath for yourself. In a moment untouched by urgency, letting the stillness settle. Eyes half-close, breathe steady – there is no rush, no expectation, only the quiet hum of existence. Not waiting; simply being.

Concept: A serene exploration of stillness and presence. “The Pause” captures the quiet beauty of a moment untouched

by urgency, where the breath steadies, the gaze softens, and the only expectation is to simply be. Through water, sunlight and

nature, the series reflects the grounding intimacy of the present: water droplets tracing skin, warm light spilling across the face, the gentle textures of the earth. A celebration of life’s smallest, most refined details, blending still photography and moving imagery to immerse the viewer in the hum of existence.

The Pause in Water

In water, stillness takes on a liquid form. Droplets trace

slow paths along the skin, refracting light into soft,

shifting patterns. Movements are instinctive and unhurried.

The hand grazing the surface, hair slicked back, eyes

half-closed. Here, the body becomes both vessel and

shoreline, suspended in a quiet that feels endless.

Concept film: A cinematic exploration that captures the essence of The Pause in Water.

Playing with the elements of nature to enhance the emotions of feeling grounded and enjoying the present. From water droplets running down the skin, to light seeping onto the face. The series focuses around enjoying the little beauties of life. In every shot the models pose is candid as she relishes in the moment that she’s having to herself.

The Pause in Sunlight

In sunlight, stillness feels warm and infinite. Golden light spills

gently across the face, slipping through shifting shadows and

settling on skin like a soft embrace. The air hums with quiet

heat, every breath slow and steady. Time stretches, holding

the moment in a tender, glowing suspension.

Concept film: A conceptual mood film exploring the atmosphere and tone of The Pause in Sunlight.

The Pause in Nature

In nature, stillness is rooted and alive. The air carries the

scent of earth, leaves whisper softly, and sunlight flickers

through the green. Fingers brush against flowers, fabric

catches on wild grass, and every touch feels grounding.

Here, the body finds its place within the landscape.

Unhurried, connected, and entirely present.

Concept film: An evocative film capturing the quiet elegance of The Pause in Nature.



Director’s Statement

With The Pause, we wanted to create a visual exhale. A space where urgency dissolves and the viewer is invited to simply exist. In a world that moves relentlessly forward, we rarely see moments of stillness celebrated; they are often overlooked, dismissed as inaction. But to me, they hold a quiet power. The sunlight grazing skin, the cool slip of water, the grounding textures of earth. These are not just sensory details, they are acts of connection. The model is never performing for the lens; she is living within the frame, and we are privileged to witness it. By blending still photography with gentle videography, our aim is to immerse the audience in a rhythm that resists rush. The Pause is a reminder that beauty is not always found in the extraordinary, but in the moments we allow ourselves to be fully present.

Synopsis

The series moves through three elemental worlds: sunlight, water, and nature. Each revealing a different expression of stillness. In the warmth of early light, the model sits in dappled shadow, her face turned toward the sun as it spills slowly across her skin. In water, droplets glide down her body like liquid glass, catching glimmers of refracted light as her movements remain unhurried and instinctive. Among the textures of earth and leaves, she lingers in quiet connection, fingertips grazing moss, fabric brushing against wild grass. The camera drifts between still frames and gentle cinematography, capturing subtle, almost imperceptible motions, a breath drawn in, the tilt of a head, the whisper of light shifting over skin. The audience is drawn not into a performance, but into a moment lived fully, inviting them to linger within its calm.

Credits

Produced by Flaunted @itsflaunted

Creative Director – Ellea Fletcher @elleafletcher

Photographer – Cara-May Joseph @cara_may_j

Videographer – William Davis @willmakesfilm

Lighting Assistant – Jeremy Wojcicki @jeremy_wojcicki

Fashion Stylist – Gabrielle Mai @gabriellemaii

Prop & Set Stylist – Chess Graville @chessgraville

Make-up Artist – Emma Plummer @emz_makeup_artsist

Hair Stylist – Frida Ibrahim-Dikko @fashionsfaithboutique

Re-touching Artist – Vitalina Onyshkevych @retouch_vita

Model (Pause in Water & Pause in Nature) – Yuuki Makino @ykmk_ represented by @anothermotherldn

Model (Pause in Sunlight) – Athena Brown @athenabrown_ represented by @bodylondon_

BTS & Assistant – Vica Selega @vicaselega

BTS & Assistant – Yurie Yano @yano_death_chang

Wardrobe Credits

Yuuki Outfit 1 Metalic

Dress – Georgia Hardinge @hardingegeorgia

Jewellery – Ivy J Studio & Pica @ivyjstudio @pica.jewellery

Athena Outfit 1 Pink Metallic

Dress – Georgia Hardinge @hardingegeorgia

Jewellery – Ivy J Studio @ivyjstudio

Athena Outfit 2 Gold

Dress – Asar London @asar_london

Jewellery – Ivy J Studio @ivyjstudio

Yuuki Outfit 2 Pink Floral

Corset – Mia Grace Cooper @mia_grace_cooper

Trousers – Viola Gabriella @violagabrielladesigns

Jewellery – Ivy J Studio @ivyjstudio

Yuuki Outfit 3 Navy

Dress – Lisa Jiang @lisa_jiang_

Jewellery – Ivy J Studio @ivyjstudio

A heartfelt thank you to the incredible designers whose creations brought these moments to life.

Above, you’ll find the wardrobe credits that helped weave the story of this shoot, each piece adding its own touch to our narrative.

