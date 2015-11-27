Search:
mobile-logo
Premium Exhibitions
Nov 27 2015
by Joanna Catherine Schröder
5 Comments
in Home, Lifestyle, Musik

MIA is back!

Bad girls do it well.
Das hat Mia schon längst bewiesen.

FOTO: Facebook/Mia

Aber heute zeigt sie Mut und singt eine Ode an alle Flüchtlinge, die jeden Tag im Mittelmeer sterben, um ihre Träume zu verwirklichen. MIA ist mal wieder „on point“. In einem selbst produzierten Video.

„Borders, what’s up with that?
Politics,  what’s up with that?
Police shots, what’s up with that?
Identities, what’s up with that?
Your privilege, what’s up with that?
(…)
The realness, what’s up with that?“

Props to her. Wir lieben sie.

Das Video gibt es hier.

Bildschirmfoto 2015-11-27 um 12.31.18 Bildschirmfoto 2015-11-27 um 12.45.52Bildschirmfoto 2015-11-27 um 12.45.58Bildschirmfoto 2015-11-27 um 12.41.05

 

 

 

 

Joanna Catherine Schröder
Related Posts
Keep It Real On A Saturday

Fanliebe oder schon Seriensucht?
FRIDAY - HIGHDAY

M.I.A. hat Madonna, Rihanna, Ariana und Mariah im Visier. Und Trump.
#tbt The Beauty Thursday

Die MAC Cosmetics Colour Rocker Lippenstifte im Test

Post a Comment

Jetzt könnt ihr Tavi Gevinson im Podcast hören Previous Post
Santigold: Who be lovin' me Next Post

Follow us on Instagram