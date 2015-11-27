Nov 27 2015
MIA is back!
Bad girls do it well.
Das hat Mia schon längst bewiesen.
FOTO: Facebook/Mia
Aber heute zeigt sie Mut und singt eine Ode an alle Flüchtlinge, die jeden Tag im Mittelmeer sterben, um ihre Träume zu verwirklichen. MIA ist mal wieder „on point“. In einem selbst produzierten Video.
„Borders, what’s up with that?
Politics, what’s up with that?
Police shots, what’s up with that?
Identities, what’s up with that?
Your privilege, what’s up with that?
(…)
The realness, what’s up with that?“
Props to her. Wir lieben sie.
Das Video gibt es hier.
