Sofiane Pamart ist kein klassischer Pianist im traditionellen Sinne. Der französische Musiker bewegt sich zwischen Konzertsaal, Popkultur und Fashion-Welt und hat sich mit seinen emotionalen, cineastischen Kompositionen längst ein internationales Publikum aufgebaut.Bei seinem Konzert am 30.04.26 in der Hamburger Elbphilharmonie wurde schnell klar, warum seine Konzerte weltweit ausverkauft sind.

Sofian schafft es, mit wenigen Tönen eine fast intime Atmosphäre entstehen zu lassen, bevor sich seine Stücke plötzlich groß und überwältigend anfühlen. Nach seinem Konzert haben wir mit ihm über kreative Freiheit, Druck, Mode und die emotionale Kraft von Musik gesprochen.

Sofiane Pamart im exklusiven BLONDE Interview

BLONDE: When did you realize that the blend of classical and pop had become your own language?

Sofiane: It was not a decision. It is what came out when I sat at the piano. I grew up with old French songs from my father, listening to hip-hop in my uncle’s cars, traditional Moroccan music with my grandmother, and Chopin in my lessons. All of that lives in the same hands. It became my language the first time I could record my own compositions in a studio, merging genres without feeling i was doing it. BLONDE: Your looks are very distinctive. How important is fashion to your artistic identity?

Sofiane: The vinyl, the cover, the sheet music, the way I dress on stage it all belongs to the same family. A piece of clothing tells the audience how seriously I take the night they came for. Premium quality of the object is the first sign of respect toward the work and toward the people in the room.

BLONDE: Does your outfit influence how you feel or perform on stage?

Sofiane: Yes. When I put on something I love, I sit at the piano differently. It is a small ritual. The clothes are part of entering the character that plays.BLONDE: Your new album brings together many international artists. How does that change your creative process?

Sofiane: On MOVIE I worked across eight studios in six cities, with voices from Lagos, Bogotá, Stockholm, Paris, New York. The piano had to learn to listen in several languages. I would arrive with a chord progression and a feeling, and the artist would bring their world. My job was to make space for them and still keep the album one single piece. It changed how I write. I leave more room now.BLONDE: Do you perform differently in a venue like the Elbphilharmonie compared to playing for a large audience?

Sofiane: In a hall like the Elbphilharmonie, the silence is part of the music. You can play one note and hold the entire room with it. In front of a stadium, the electric energy of huge crowd is part of the show. Both ask for everything I have, just not the same parts of me. In one I whisper. In the other I am offering a spectacle. The piano lets me do both.BLONDE: You reach a young audience with classical music. Was that your goal from the beginning?

Sofiane: I made the music I wanted to hear, and the people who needed it found their way. Most of them grew up with the same things I did — hip-hop, films, video game scores. The piano was always there for them. It only needed to be presented in a way that did not ask them to leave their world behind.BLONDE: Was there a moment when you consciously broke with classical conventions?

Sofiane: I wanted piano music that could live in a car at night, in headphones on the metro, in a club at three in the morning. So I crafted music with the materials I had around me, trying to capture my day to day life but still with my classical skills.BLONDE: Your music often feels very intimate. Is that intentional or more intuitive?

Sofiane: I often write at night, alone, with the lights low, until sunrise. That intimacy is in the room before the first note. I want the listener to feel they are sitting next to me on the bench.

BLONDE: Stade de France in front of 80,000 people — what goes through your mind while imagining that moment?

Sofiane: I think of my grandfather, who worked in the mines. I think of my father’s photographs, the kid I was. The walk to the piano is long. The stadium is very impressive but the instrument is the same instrument I had at six years old. It tells the story of my family and of people that left this world and that I still love so much. I want to play for something higher than myself.BLONDE: What would you like people to feel when they listen to your music or experience you live?

Sofiane: That they are not alone. That a piece of music can hold them, can accompany their own lifes and thoughts. If they cry, if they call someone they have not spoken to in years, if they fall in love that night then the music has done its work.

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