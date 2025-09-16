DIFFERENT ANGLE – by Levin Lee

Beauty, Fashion, Style

The world keeps moving – full of progress and catastrophe – while our gaze remains fixed forward. But what happens when the perspective shifts, when what was once upright suddenly tilts to the side? An image, captured in familiar order but rotated, detaches from its original meaning. Reality doesnt distort – it remains the same – but our understanding of it begins to shift. Perhaps within that lies the opportunity to give chaos a new structure without denying its presence. Maybe it takes only a slight rotation to see the world diﬀerently.

 

Top: Anna October, Socks: Falke, Tights: Falke





 


Jacket: Diesel, Underpants: Versace, Rings: Marc Jacobs, Bracelet: Marc Jacobs, Tights: Wolford




  




 


Trenchcoat: Max Mara, Dress: Misbhv, Tights: Wolford


 


Top: Vivienne Westwood, Underpants: Balmain, Rings: Vivienne Westwood, Tights: Falke










 


Dress: Rick Owens, Bikini: ERES, Earrings: Versace, Necklace: Versace, Tights: Falke 




Dress: Paco Rabanne, Earrings: Valentino Garavani, Rings: Hermès, Tights: Falke




 


 


TEAM CREDITS


Photographer: Levin Lee @levinlee_

Model: Josephine Tolno @josephinetolno_

Agency: Tigers Management @tigers_mgmt

Fashion Stylist: Victoria Li @imvictoriali

Make-Up Artist & Hair Stylist: Nicole Handy @glmrbynicole

Styling Assistant: Stella Lukashewski @stellalukaschewski


 




