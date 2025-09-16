DIFFERENT ANGLE – by Levin Lee

The world keeps moving – full of progress and catastrophe – while our gaze remains fixed forward. But what happens when the perspective shifts, when what was once upright suddenly tilts to the side? An image, captured in familiar order but rotated, detaches from its original meaning. Reality doesnt distort – it remains the same – but our understanding of it begins to shift. Perhaps within that lies the opportunity to give chaos a new structure without denying its presence. Maybe it takes only a slight rotation to see the world diﬀerently.
TEAM CREDITS
Photographer: Levin Lee @levinlee_
Model: Josephine Tolno @josephinetolno_
Agency: Tigers Management @tigers_mgmt
Fashion Stylist: Victoria Li @imvictoriali
Make-Up Artist & Hair Stylist: Nicole Handy @glmrbynicole
Styling Assistant: Stella Lukashewski @stellalukaschewski
