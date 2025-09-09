Under Pressure – An Editorial by Felix Samuel Hoﬀmann

Beauty is made under pressure.

This series is about strength

– not loud, not forced, but shaped slowly. Like a diamond formed under extreme heat or a cliff carved by the wind over centuries.

In today’s world we carry pressure in many ways. From society. From noise. From doubt. But pressure doesn’t

just crush. It also defines. It makes us clear. Focused. Unshakable.

The women in these images are not just models. They are figures of power. They carry the tension of our time in

their bodies and faces. Their skin reflects light like armor. Their eyes hold something ancient.

Their presence is both human and more than human.

To me, they are modern Valkyries. Not mythical warriors who fight. But women who rise. Whowitness.

Who transform heaviness into grace.

The result is not perfection. It’s depth. It’s beauty that comes from holding on when things get hard.

We are all shaped by pressure. This is what it can look like.

The crystals on her face are not decoration. They are remnants of what she went through. Fragments of impact.

Signs of transformation. Each stone carries a weight.

This is not glitter. This is armor. Not to protect – but to show that she survived. Her skin reflects the world she’s moved through. It shines because it has endured. She is not untouched. She is unbreakable.

Like a modern Valkyrie, she does not fight for glory. She stands for those who carry the scars, the silence, the strength.

Beauty made under pressure. And worn like truth.

This is not just about beauty.

It is about what beauty carries. About the pressure that shapes us, the tension we live in, and the grace that can rise from both. Under Pressure shows skin as surface, but also as memory. It reflects strength, softness, and survival. In the context of beauty, this work wants to challenge and expand how we see the face – not as a blank canvas,but as a story that’s already been lived.

This editorial is a tribute to those who carry light in heavy times.

To the quiet fighters.

To the new Valkyries.

Keyartist & Make Up:

Bakhora Pfautsch

https://www.instagram.com/bahora.pfautsch

Hair & Make Up:

Lena Beckert

https://www.instagram.com/lena.be.artist

Hairstylist:

Kathleen Franc

https://www.instagram.com/mua.kathleenfranc

Stylist:

Kira Ablamska

https://www.instagram.com/kirasems Bakhora PfautschLena BeckertKathleen FrancKira Ablamska

Styling Assistant:

Viktor Buiakas

Photographer:

Felix Samuel Hoﬀmann

2nd Photographer: Lasse Rotthoﬀ Light Operator: Lasse Rotthoﬀ https://www.instagram.com/lasserotthoﬀ

Model:

Xelia Blom

Model Agency:

Modelwerk

