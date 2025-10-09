On Repeat: Mimis persönliche Playlist

Mit ihrem zweiten Studioalbum Confessions zeigt Mimi Webb, warum sie längst zu den spannendsten Stimmen des modernen Pop gehört. Auf dem neuen Werk, das zwischen Los Angeles und London entstanden ist, kombiniert die britische Sängerin ehrliche Texte, große Emotionen und pulsierenden Pop zu einem Sound, der zugleich vertraut und erfrischend neu wirkt.

Nach einem intensiven Jahr voller Tourneen mit den Jonas Brothers, Benson Boone und Auftritten auf Festivals wie Lollapalooza oder Outside Lands beweist Mimi mit Confessions, dass sie mehr ist als nur ein aufstrebender Popstar – sie ist angekommen.

Seit ihrem Durchbruch mit der EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak (2021) und dem Debütalbum Amelia (2023) hat Mimi Webb ihren Platz im internationalen Pop gefestigt. Mit über einer Milliarde Streams, ausverkauften Tourneen und Lob von Magazinen wie Rolling Stone, Wonderland und Teen Vogue zeigt sie auf Confessions, dass Wachstum auch bedeutet, sich verletzlich zu zeigen – und genau das macht sie so stark.

Wer Pop mit Tiefe, Drama und ehrlicher Emotion liebt, sollte Confessions unbedingt hören – ein Album, das klingt wie ein offenes Tagebuch, verpackt in eingängige Melodien und große Gefühle.

Confessions ist Mimi Webbs bislang persönlichstes Projekt – ein Album über Herzschmerz, Selbstfindung und Empowerment. Statt sich hinter glatten Popfassaden zu verstecken, lässt sie die Hörer:innen tief in ihre Gefühlswelt blicken. Besonders die Single „Love Language“ steht sinnbildlich für diese neue Offenheit: ein Song, der zwischen Euphorie und Verletzlichkeit pendelt und Mimis Entwicklung als Künstlerin eindrucksvoll zeigt.

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.

„‚Love Language" ist mein erster Schritt in diese neue Ära, und ich glaube nicht, dass ich jemals so nervös oder aufgeregt war, ein Musikstück zu teilen", erzählt sie. „Der Sound und das gesamte ästhetische Konzept sind so neu und anders für mich – ich kann es kaum erwarten, die Leute auf diese kreative Reise mitzunehmen." Mit Confessions wagt Webb einen mutigen Schritt nach vorn – ehrlich, verletzlich, kompromisslos. „Ich habe mich entschieden, brutal ehrlich zu sein", sagt sie. „Es ist leicht zu behaupten, dass alles wunderbar ist, auch wenn hinter den Kulissen so viel passiert. Ich wollte mich öffnen und laut schreien: ‚Das bin ich!'" Wer bereits ihre gefeierte Single „Mind Reader", das Duett mit Meghan Trainor, mochte, wird hier voll auf seine Kosten kommen. Gemeinsam mit Trainor schrieb Webb den mitreißenden Track, begleitet von einem verspielten, farbenfrohen Video von Ava Rikki, das ihre Chemie perfekt einfängt.

Mimi Webbs exklusive Playlist für BLONDE

Musik ist für Mimi Webb alles – sie inspiriert, tröstet, bringt zum Tanzen und manchmal auch zum Nachdenken. Für Blonde Magazine hat die britische Pop-Sensation eine ganz besondere Playlist zusammengestellt: zehn Songs, die ihr gerade viel bedeuten.

Von persönlichen Lieblingshits bis zu aktuellen Entdeckungen – die Auswahl gibt einen kleinen, intimen Einblick in Mimis Welt.

Mimi über ihre Auswahl:

Sabrina Carpenter – “Man Child“

– I just love Sabrina and I love how cheeky and unapologetic she is. This song is incredible, written by her and my girl Amy Allen who wrote a lot of Confessions with me. It’s fun to see women write songs like this and not care about what anyone thinks.

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need“

– I’m obsessed with Olivia at the moment, I think as a UK girly I have seen her work hard for quite some time now and I love when artists who persevere and believe in their art finally get their flowers. Her styling, her creative is all so gorgeous and this song is a perfect representation of it all.

Lola Young – “Messy“

– The lyrics of this song are so incredible. It is very brave and so honest which is something I really respect in song writing, her lyrics are always so unique. Same as with Olivia, Lola Young is another UK girl who has been doing amazing things for some time and it’s incredible to see her win, so well deserved.

Tate McRae – „just keep watching“

– A 10/10 pop song done right. This song is pop music in its purest form, it reminds me of early Britney.

Cold Play – “Yellow“

– Yellow is the perfect ballad, I think it has been on every playlist I have ever made. The melody and the harmonies are so beautiful and so emotional, no matter how many times I listen to it I always get goosebumps. The feeling I get when I listen to this song is one I hope to create with my music.

Sombr – „back to being friends“

– This is one of the songs I discovered before knowing about the artist and was instantly obsessed with. I listened to the album after it came out and it’s all good, but this one is special! There’s not many boys doing pop music at the moment so it’s cool to see more coming up.

Katseye – “Gnarly“

– This song is just incredible. Who would have thought that the words Tesla or Takis would work so well in a song. It is unbelievable catchy my head is constantly saying “everything gnarly”. Music aside the whole campaign around this song was so fun to watch, the video is so cool and the choreo, the way it works so well on social media, it’s so smart. Katseye do music marketing right we have a lot to learn from them.

Lewis Capaldi – „something in the heavens“

– I love Lewis and everything he does. He is one of the best emotional songwriters of our decade. Seeing him come back in such a big way is so amazing.

Egal ob ihr tanzen, träumen oder einfach nur in gute Vibes eintauchen wollt – Mimis Playlist ist der perfekte Soundtrack für jede Stimmung.

