Vivian Bénard ist Künstlerin, Model und Content-Creatorin. Kaum zu glauben, dass sie einmal Verwaltungsfachangestellte war. Die Berlinerin hat nicht nur ihr Leben radikal verändert, sondern auch sich selbst. Wie, verrät sie uns im Interview.

Wir haben Vivian Bénard in den faszinierenden Lichtinstallationen von Dark Matter des Berliner Künstlers Christopher Bauder fotografiert und mit ihr über Veränderung gesprochen.

Bluse von Nina Holtgrave, Kleid von Bimba y Lola, Schmuck von Park217 Berlin

Dark Matter - Polygon Play

Wie bist du zu dem geworden, was du heute bist?

Vivian Bénard: [lacht] Ich glaube, ich war schon immer das, was ich heute bin. Eigentlich habe ich ganz klassisch Betriebswirtschaft studiert und Verwaltungsfachangestellte gelernt, aber schnell gemerkt, dass mir das zu unkreativ ist und ich etwas anders machen muss.

Von einer Verwaltungsfachangestellten in einer Berliner Behörde zu einer Künstlerin ist ein ganz schön weiter Schritt…

Ich habe aber schon immer gerne kreativ gearbeitet. Dann ist meine Mutter im letzten Jahr schwer erkrankt und auch verstorben. Das war der Grund, weshalb ich ganz viel gemalt habe. Das war meine Therapie, ich kann mich in der Kunst viel besser ausdrücken als in den Worten. Als ich mich dann traute, meine Kunst zu zeigen, habe ich gemerkt, dass viele Menschen das gut finden. Ich bin extrem gewachsen in dieser Zeit, die sehr dunkel für mich war. Damit offen umzugehen und mich nicht einzuigeln hat mir wirklich geholfen. Zu merken, wie viele Menschen mit dem Gleichen struggeln wie ich, hat mir Mut gemacht, meinen Weg zu gehen. Man denkt immer, man ist so allein, aber das ist man eigentlich gar nicht.

Kleid von Bimba y Lola, Schuhe von Patrizia Pepe

Dark Matter - Grid

War der Schritt in dein neues Leben einfach?

Ich bin eigentlich eher der Typ schüchtern und denke oft: „Das mache ich besser nicht.“ Die goldene Regel für meine Veränderung war, ich sag erst mal Ja, und das hat funktioniert, und es ist positiv ausgegangen. Ich habe aus allem, meine positiven Dinge gezogen und bin daran gewachsen. Ich hätte nie gedacht, dass ich heute hier sitze und das alles tue, was ich tue. Vor zweieinhalb Jahren saß ich noch in einem Amt und habe jeden Tag dasselbe gemacht. Ich habe allerdings gemerkt, dass so viel in mir schlummert, was einfach rauswill, und habe mich getraut.Heute versuche ich, mehr und mehr in die Kunstwelt einzutauchen, gemeinsam mit anderen zu kollaborieren. Vor einem Monat hatte ich meine erste Vernissage auf der Copenhagen Fashion Week gemeinsam mit dem Label Stella Nova. Eine extrem tolle Erfahrung.

Du bist auch Content-Creatorin und hast eine große Fangemeinde – wie reagiert sie auf die verschiedenen Rollen von Vivian?

Am Anfang, so circa vor zwei Jahren, habe ich viele Make-up- und Haar-Tutorials geteilt, aber auch über meine mentale Gesundheit gesprochen. Ich habe einfach gemerkt, dass ich mit meinen Themen nicht allein bin, meine Follower*innen sich aber auch sehr gerne von mir Tipps geben lassen. Das hat mich ermutigt, mehr von mir zu erzählen. Ich schlüpfe gerne in verschiedene Rollen. Sich dabei zu erleben und das danach quasi wieder abzustreifen und seiner Natürlichkeit wieder nachzugehen ist faszinierend. Dabei ist immer ein Stück Vivi dabei und ich zeige mich authentisch!

Kleid von Sportmax, Ketten & Armreif von Pearl Octopussy, Ohrringe & Ringe von Park217 Berlin

Dark Matter - Bonfire

Warst du schon immer an Kunst interessiert oder ist das sozusagen durch deine Veränderung passiert?

Kunst sollte es für jeden geben. Sie ist nichts Exklusives, das nur einem kleinen Kreis vorbehalten sein sollte. Kunst, egal in welcher Form, kann jedem Menschen etwas geben. Kreativität ist was ganz Tolles und ich glaube auch, dass in jedem etwas Kreatives schlummert.

Wie hat es dir gefallen während des Shootings bei Dark Matter in die Kunst von Christopher Bauder einzutauchen?

Fantastisch – die Installationen haben eine großartige Stimmung – die Mischung aus Sound und Licht ist wie ein Abtauchen in eine andere Welt.

Oberteil & Hose von Nina Holtgrave, Schuhe von Miista, Ringe von Park217 Berlin

Dark Matter - Circular

Über den Lichtkünstler

Christopher Bauder ist das Mastermind hinter der „Dark Matter“- Ausstellung in Berlin. Der Berliner Künstler ist mit seinen Lichtinstallationen auch international eine Größe und entwirft und produziert Objekte in der ganzen Welt. Christopher hat sich mit dem Museum in Berlin einen Traum erfüllt: eine eigene Ausstellungs- und Eventfläche, auf der er seine Kunstwerke zeigen kann und Menschen die Chance gibt, darin einzutauchen.

Kleid von Ports 1961, Jacke von Aimée G, Schmuck von Pandora

Dark Matter - Inverse

Fotos: Parinya Wongwannawat

Kreativdirektor: Josy Hoang Vu Le

Produktion: Steffen Jensen

Styling: Maggi Geisler

Make-up: Anne-Marie Wittchen

Haare: Nikola Vukovic

Wigs: The Options Club

Foto-Assistenz: Frederick Herrmann

Styling-Assistenz: Melina Althea Meckoni

Lichtinstallation: Dark Matter Berlin und Christopher Bauer

Warum Vivian so viel von Journaling hält und wo sie sich in fünf Jahren sieht, erfahrt ihr in der neuen BLONDE! Jetzt am Kiosk und als E-Paper!

English Version below:

Embracing Change – Coverstar Vivian Bénard about New Beginnings

Vivian Bérnard is an artist, Vivian Bérnard is a model, Vivian Bérnard is a content creator. Vivian was once an administrative employee in a public authority. The Berliner has radically changed her life and found a way to change – through creativity. We met Vivian in Berlin at Dark Matter and photographed her among the light installations by Berlin artist Christopher Bauder.

How did you become what you are you are today?

Vivian Bénard: Step by step – but I think I’ve always been who I am today. I was ready to change and find myself. I actually studied business administration in the traditional way and trained as an administrative assistant, but quickly realized that this was too uncreative for me and that I needed to do something different.

Of course, it’s quite a big step from an administrative assistant in a Berlin public authority to a freelance artist…

But I’ve always enjoyed working creatively and painting. Then my mother fell seriously ill last year and passed away. That was the reason why I painted a lot. It was my therapy, I can express myself much better in art than in words. When I then dared to show my art, I realized that many people liked it and were interested in it. I grew a lot during this time, which was very dark for me. Dealing with it openly and not isolating myself really helped me. Realizing how many people were struggling with the same thing as me gave me the courage to go my own way. You always think you’re so alone, but you’re actually not.

Was the step into your new life easy?

I’m actually more the shy type and often think: “I’d better not do that.” The golden rule for my change was to say yes first, and that worked and it turned out positively. I’ve taken everything that’s come my way, even if it hasn’t gone so well. went so well, I’ve taken positive things and have grown from it. I never thought I’d be sitting here today doing everything I’m doing. Two and a half years ago, I was still sitting in an office and doing the same thing every day.

However, I realized that there was so much inside me that just wanted to come out and I dared to go for it. Today, I’m trying to immerse myself more and more in the art world and collaborate with others. A month ago, I had my first vernissage at Copenhagen Fashion Week together with the Stella Nova label. It was an extremely great experience: I was able to show my pictures and talk about my art: what I see in it, what I want to convey with it.

You are also a content creator and have a large fan base – how do they

does it react to the different roles of Vivian?

In the beginning, about two years ago, I shared a lot of make-up and hair tutorials, but also talked about my mental health. I simply realized that I wasn’t alone with my topics, but that my followers were also very happy to get tips from me. That encouraged me to share more about myself. I like to slip into different roles. It’s fascinating to experience myself in the process and then virtually strip it off again and return to my naturalness. There’s always a bit of Vivi in it and I really get a lot of feedback. I am well received in all the roles because I am who I am. And I’m authentic!

Have you always been interested in art interested in art or is that something that

happened as a result of your change?

I’ve always loved painting, even as a child. I wouldn’t say I was very interested in art, but I realized that art and painting have a meaning for me. I think art should be for everyone. It’s not something exclusive that should only be reserved for a small circle. Art, in whatever form, can give something to everyone. Creativity is a great thing and I also believe that there is something creative in everyone. You just have to find an approach to it and be open.

How did you like the shooting at Dark Matter to immerse yourself immerse yourself in Christopher Bauder’s art?

Fantastic – the installations have a great have a great atmosphere – the mix of sound and of sound and light is like immersion in another world.

About the installation artist

Christopher Bauder is the mastermind behind the “DARK MATTER” exhibition in Berlin. With his light installations, the Berlin-based artist is also an internationally renowned figure, designing and producing objects all over the world. Christopher has fulfilled a dream with the museum in Berlin: his own exhibition and event space where he can show his works of art and give people the chance to immerse themselves in them.

We met him for an interview.

